Following a Week 1 win over the Falcons, the Eagles have lost three straight games, the last two of which were by an average of 16 points. On the flip side, both of those losses came against teams expected to be contenders when the postseason rolls around in the Chiefs and Cowboys, while the Eagles, well, no one was expecting them to be contenders heading into the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO