The Lighthouse Walk In Wisconsin That Offers Unforgettable Views

One of the most spectacular walks you can enjoy in Wisconsin isn’t the easiest to get to. To get to this stroll, you’ll first have to drive to the end of a long peninsula, take a ferry to an island and then take a second ferry to a second island. Still with us? Good, because some of the best places on earth are really special because they are not so easy to reach. Rock Island is one of those places and a walk here will take you past gorgeous rocky beaches to a lighthouse with an unforgettable view.

Get your hiking shoes and your camera ready – here’s what you can find on this spectacular lighthouse walk in Wisconsin.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Rock Island is a state park located at the far edge of Wisconsin at the end of the Door County Peninsula. To embark on this lighthouse walk, you’ll need to first drive to the ferry docks at the end of the peninsula, then take the ferry to Washington Island. Then, you’ll need to drive to the Rock Island Ferry and travel across a small channel to begin your walk.

Start your walk near the impressive stone boathouse – it’s incredible and worth a look. It was built by a wealthy inventor who owned the island between 1910 and 1964.

From the boathouse, the walk will take you along the island’s west shore. It’s a rocky, remote-feeling hike – this a place that’s changed little over time and the views from the shoreline are incredible.

The walk will take you to one of Wisconsin’s most remarkable lighthouses – the Pottawatomie Lighthouse. It was first built in 1836, and was demolished and rebuilt in 1858. The lighthouse helped old schooners navigate the treacherous waters and its light could be seen for more than 14 miles.

During warmer months the lighthouse is open for tours and you can climb into the lantern room. In any season, the grounds of the old brick lighthouse are worth exploring.

Steps will lead you down to a small beach area – you’ll likely have it to yourself – one of the benefits of working so hard to get here!

The hike to the lighthouse will be a little over one mile, each way – for a longer walk you can follow the trail around the island. Learn more about Rock Island and this special lighthouse here. If you enjoy discovering Wisconsin’s historic lighthouses on foot, here’s one you should plan to visit – the trip out to the lighthouse is half the fun.

Address: Rock Island State Park, 1924 Indian Point Rd, Washington, WI 54246, USA