The Lighthouse Walk In Wisconsin That Offers Unforgettable Views
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
7 days ago
One of the most spectacular walks you can enjoy in Wisconsin isn’t the easiest to get to. To get to this stroll, you’ll first have to drive to the end of a long peninsula, take a ferry to an island and then take a second ferry to a second island. Still with us? Good, because some of the best places on earth are really special because they are not so easy to reach. Rock Island is one of those places and a walk here will take you past gorgeous rocky beaches to a lighthouse with an unforgettable view.
Get your hiking shoes and your camera ready – here’s what you can find on this spectacular lighthouse walk in Wisconsin.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
The hike to the lighthouse will be a little over one mile, each way – for a longer walk you can follow the trail around the island. Learn more about Rock Island and this special lighthouse here. If you enjoy discovering Wisconsin’s historic lighthouses on foot, here’s one you should plan to visit – the trip out to the lighthouse is half the fun.
Address: Rock Island State Park, 1924 Indian Point Rd, Washington, WI 54246, USA
To find some of the best fall colors in Wisconsin, climb onto a horse. Why take a fall color drive when you can take a fall color ride! A Wisconsin outfitter has a horse waiting for you that will carry you through some spectacular fall scenery. An autumnal experience like no other is waiting for you at Wild 3L Ranch. Here’s what you need to know about the fall horseback ride at Wild 3L Ranch:
There are a lot of wonderful cheese varieties, but none more fun to eat than string cheese – that mild and flavorful snack that’s best enjoyed one string at a time. Wisconsin’s Baker Cheese not only specializes in this special cheese, it makes a variety that’s been judged to be best in the world. Do you agree? Pull a string and decide for yourself.
Some of the best scenery in southern Wisconsin can be found in Blue Mounds State Park. Wild and rugged woodland trails take hikers to some gorgeous spots. If you’re willing to do a little climbing, you’ll pass clear streams, delicate wildflowers, and views that are simply incredible. There are a lot of great trails in the Wisconsin park that will take you to some of these sights, but one of the most popular hikes is the Flint Rock Nature Trail. It’s a lovely little trail that ends with a spectacular tower view. Here’s what you can experience on the trail.
Just about every town in Wisconsin has a place to go ice skating but there’s a rink in Milwaukee that offers an experience like no other. The Pettit National Ice Center is an official U.S. Olympic training facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and its ice has seen the blades of some of the fastest skates on earth. Do you have what it takes to fly around this amazing oval? For a small admission fee you can find out, because this rink is open to the public! Here’s how you can get on the ice at Pettit National Ice Center In Wisconsin…
Baraboo, Wisconsin, will forever be known as Circus City. In 1884, the world famous Ringling Brothers Circus was established here, and the rest, as they say, is history. The heyday of the circus has long passed, but the mark the Ringlings left on Baraboo endures. Today, in the heart of Baraboo, you can not only step into the world of a circus baron, you can check into a historic inn and call it home for a night! Read on to see why the Ringling House Bed and Breakfast is an inn that might be the greatest on earth!
For a colorful day trip, gas up your car and head straight to the scenic country roads around Shawano. This area not only has gorgeous Wisconsin countryside, it also happens to be the Barn Quilt Capitol of Wisconsin – and perhaps the world. Throughout the county, barns are decked out with these pretty geometric designs that are all hand-painted and one-of-a-kind. Some take a bit of driving to locate, but that’s half the fun. Here’s what you need to know to explore Shawano’s barn quilt country.
There are some guests at Best Western’s Hotel Chequamegon in Wisconsin who reportedly never checked out. This hotel has a long history in Ashland — the original Hotel Chequamegon was built in 1877 — and while the hotel was completely rebuilt after a fire, some guests have noticed some unexplainable things. Hotel Chequamegon is a beautiful […]
The post The Historic Hotel Chequamegon In Wisconsin Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
If there’s one drink that Wisconsin truly loves, it’s the Bloody Mary – that spicy tomato concoction that’s the perfect way to kick off a a brunch or a football Sunday. You’ll find some great bloodies in every town, including some that have a passionate following. One Wisconsin saloon serves up a Bloody Mary that’s simply incredible and has to be seen (and tasted!) to be believed. The Smashed on the Rocks Bloody Mary is a work of art, a literal buffet in a glass. It won a big statewide award and when you see how this Algoma pub makes this signature drink, you’ll know why.
Of all the bridges in Wisconsin, there’s no denying the whimsy of a covered bridge. They represent a different era or a time gone by. They’re long-lasting engineering models that have withstood the test of time (and weather). They’re full of history and nostalgia and are perfect places to explore here in the Badger State. […]
The post 8 Undeniable Reasons To Visit The Oldest And Longest Covered Bridge In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the best things about fall is served on a stick. There’s no autumn treat that’s sweeter than a caramel apple – that seasonal creation that pairs a fresh tart and crisp apple with oh-so-delicious caramel. Not all caramel apples are created equal, and a little shop in Wisconsin crafts apples that are simply sublime. Whether you like your apple simple and classic or are looking for something a little more over the top, Amy’s Gourmet Apples in Cedarburg has you covered. Stop unwrapping those little caramels this year and leave it to the pros at Amy’s. Here’s why:
The highest point in Wisconsin might be the perfect place for your next getaway. High Point Village is a storybook-like resort located in the shadow of Timm’s Hill, the highest natural point in Wisconsin. The resort has access to some of the best recreational opportunities in the Northwoods, and it overlooks a stunning undeveloped Northwood lake. Here’s why you should make plans to climb up to High Point Village.
There’s a way to travel a stretch of western Wisconsin that you might not have heard of. The Celebration Belle, a Quad Cities-based riverboat, takes travelers on a three-day excursion from the far southwest corner of the state up to historic Prairie du Chien. It’s a trip like no other and it’s an incredibly scenic […]
The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Three-Day Cruise Along The Mississippi River In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re looking to unplug and relax on a getaway, there’s no place more beautiful than rural Wisconsin. You’ll find wild stands of ancient forest, cold and clear glacial lakes, timeless old farmsteads, and more. A secluded cabin will welcome you to this beauty and take you back to simpler times without breaking the bank. […]
The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Wisconsin Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
There is a chill in the air, and it’s getting darker earlier. Yes, fall is here. And one of the best parts of fall is being super scared. Many of us go to haunted houses, but why not take it a step further and go to some places that are actually haunted? Indeed, why not […]
The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Wisconsin appeared first on Only In Your State.
The magic of fall is alive at a Wisconsin pumpkin walk that’s simply incredible. The Hollow At Phantom Lake is a family-friendly Halloween event that features some enchanting pumpkin displays and scores of hand-carved pumpkins. If you need to catch a little Halloween spirit this fall, this is the place. Get your camera, and get […]
The post The Hollow At Phantom Lake In Wisconsin Is A Classic Fall Tradition appeared first on Only In Your State.
Some of the best Wisconsin shopping adventures will take you into the countryside, and one country store will feel a little like time travel. Mishler’s Country Store is located in the heart of a true Wisconsin Amish community, and it offers a shopping experience like no other. You can find what you need to bake […]
The post The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Wisconsin Are Worth The Drive To Get Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
At Carr Valley, they make some of the best cheeses on earth and they have nothing to hide. Just head to the La Valle Store to shop and sample some amazing cave-aged cheeses that taste almost too good to be true. And if you’re curious on how a factory can make cheese taste this amazing, you’re welcome to see how the magic happens. Read on to see why Carr Valley is the cheesemaker you have to visit.
There was a time when Clifton was a boom town – a place with a mission: mine limestone. The Western Lime and Cement Company was based on this rocky bluff, operating a busy limestone quarry operation that grew into a small city. The lime kilns have been cold and quiet for decades and Clifton’s residents […]
The post The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Apostle Islands in Lake Superior are arguably the wildest and most wonderful place you’ll find in Wisconsin. They are gorgeous and unspoiled – in part because they are located miles from the Wisconsin mainland. While some islands require a private boat or kayak to reach, a hike on the most accessible island offers a […]
The post The Bay View And Woods Trail In Wisconsin Takes You From The Beach To The Forest And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
The last glacier that swept over Wisconsin created some remarkable terrain that beckons adventurers – it’s a wild and rugged stretch of land the locals simply call “the Kettle.” The Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive will take you through the heart of this beautiful country, passing glacial lakes, scenic vistas, and a few spots to get […]
The post This Adventure-Filled Wisconsin Road Trip Will Take You To 8 Little Known And Unforgettable Destinations appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wisconsin is for people who LOVE the The Badger State. We publish one Wisconsin article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0