Microsoft touts about how Azure took on its biggest DDoS attack ever, and won easily
Microsoft earlier today praised its Azure cloud platform for being able to easily handle a massive 2.4Tbps bandwidth distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack which it encountered back in August of this year. The Redmond giant notes that this attack was more than twice as powerful (+ 140%) as the one it had faced the previous year and it is by far the largest DDoS assault Azure has ever taken. Interestingly, it was also in August when Cloudflare said that it too was hit by the biggest DDoS flood ever in its lifetime.www.neowin.net
