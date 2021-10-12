Re: List of VM's and Exclude a tag

Hello kids. I have an issue that I'm banging my head against. I have a script that pulls VM information down from multiple environments and it works great. The issue I'm running into is that I want to ignore certain VM's. I can't go by name or folder so the best way is of course using tags. I have gone through and tagged all the VM's that I want to ignore with an 'Application/Ignore' tag. My problem is the list I generate has to grab all VM's regardless of their tags but then drop the ones marked 'Ignore' and I'm having issues. I think I'm over thinking or something.