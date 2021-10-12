DeForest Area School Board complete with selection of interim member
The DeForest Area School District’s Board of Education again has all seats filled with the selection of interim member Gussie Lewis. The selection process was relatively brief in the Board’s meeting on Monday evening, with only two applicants. Both candidates were asked prepared questions by each of the Board members and given time to ask the Board their own questions before the Board deliberated and voted.www.hngnews.com
