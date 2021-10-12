CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

VanMoof’s fastest e-bike yet tops out at 31 MPH

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-bike maker is looking to help riders get from A to B more swiftly with its first high-speed model. The VanMoof V is the company’s first hyperbike, which will be able to hit a top speed of 31 MPH (50 km/h). VanMoof is pitching this as a car replacement for...

SlashGear

VanMoof V e-bike ‘hyperbike’ goes up to 31mph

The VanMoof V was revealed today with an eye on replacing traditional automobiles with electric bicycle tech. This “hyperbike” has what VanMoof describes as “integrated speed settings to match country regulations” – so don’t expect to be BLASTING down the road if your country of choice isn’t onboard with a bicycle traveling at a maxed-out 31 miles per hour. This bicycle is part of a VanMoof “invite-only reservations” system that’ll have the reserving individual pay $20 to hold their spot.
BICYCLES
notebookcheck.net

New VanMoof V e-bike can hit 30 mph and is the company's attempt at redefining the category

If there has been one major positive to come out of the global pandemic it has been a significant shift away from cars in many of the world’s major cities. Urban designers are focusing more than ever before on giving city streets back to pedestrians and cyclists while de-emphasising cars as the main way of commuting in central business districts. This has also seen the rise of e-bikes as a popular mode of transport with improved battery technology and more modern designs making them increasingly popular.
CARS
Wallpaper*

VanMoof’s V is a next-generation high-speed e-bike for the city

VanMoof is bringing high performance to the world of e-bikes with a new model designed for long-distance riding. The Dutch company hopes the forthcoming VanMoof V model will be swift, safe, and far-reaching enough to serve as a true car replacement, especially in countries like the Netherlands, where there’s already a substantial infrastructure in place and the only constraints on journeys are stamina and battery power.
CARS
Fox News

World's fastest lawnmower hits record 143 mph

Here's one way to save time on chores. A retired air conditioner engineer has claimed the Guinness record for the world's fastest lawnmower with a vehicle he built at home. Tony Edwards took his creation onto the Elvington Airfield in York, U.K., where it was clocked at an average speed of 143 mph to break the previous mark of 133 mph.
CARS
CNET

Super73 RX: Top-tier e-bike can tackle any roads

The Super73 RX is the flagship model from an iconic e-bike brand. If you're into electric bikes, you've most likely heard of Super73. Its motorcycle-inspired designs are really popular and the RX is its top-of-the-line bike with most features. I had a chance to ride it around for a few weeks while my car was in the shop and got to experience first-hand how it holds up as a car replacement.
CARS
coolhunting.com

Test Ride: Momentum’s PakYak E+ Bike

If the electric car is the next big thing, the electric bike has already become ubiquitous. They’re on every bike trail, path and city street, and sales continue rising, with a 145% increase from the already robust 2019 numbers. While so many are eschewing public transport for e-bikes, it also begs the question: can an e-bike also replace a car? And, is that the goal? From Momentum (a sub-brand of Giant, the world’s largest bicycle manufacturer) comes the PakYak E+ which boasts a motor from Yamaha, who has quietly been making electric bike motors for decades. Together, these two brands are seasoned experts within the space, which is just one reason we wanted to test ride the PakYak E+ cargo bike.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
