The Magic Eraser tool has been featured several times already. It is part of the new Pixel camera system that lets you remove unwanted objects seen in an image. It’s literally a magic eraser that takes out any distraction from a photo. We have seen similar apps but this one is native on the Pixel 6 series phones. The editing tool is simple to use. It’s not that sophisticated but it does the job. It’s inside Google Photos so you can edit any photo, even those saved on your device or account and taken using non-Pixel smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO