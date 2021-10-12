Metroid Dread player discovers easy Kraid boss battle technique

Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. In Metroid Dread, Samus once again runs into the space pirate monstrosity known as Kraid. It's one of the earlier boss fights and features two phases that will test your skill in the game up to that point. However, if you are able to go a bit out of your way to obtain the Grapple Beam and then the Morph Ball Bombs, you can dispatch this giant lizard in the blink of an eye.

8 DAYS AGO