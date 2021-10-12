CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread player discovers easy Kraid boss battle technique

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Metroid Dread brings back a classic villain in Kraid, the gigantic Space Pirate that Samus Aran previously battled in the original Metroid (and the Zero Mission remake) and Super Metroid. In Dread, Kraid is more unpleasant than ever, both in terms of demeanor and anatomy. And like many of the bosses in Metroid Dread, Kraid is kind of a pain in the ass! Players have already discovered a quick (and amusing) way to beat Kraid, but it involves a separate challenge to pull off.

