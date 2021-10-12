CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

MidAmerican Energy: Expect 46-96% increase on natural gas bills

By Editorials
KCCI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy on Tuesday said it is telling Iowa customers that higher natural gas prices will impact their monthly heating bills this winter. The company said natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year. MidAmerican said increased global demand coupled with both limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for the company to purchase natural gas.

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Des Moines, IA
Industry
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Midamerican Energy#The Iowa Energy Office
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy