MidAmerican Energy: Expect 46-96% increase on natural gas bills
DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy on Tuesday said it is telling Iowa customers that higher natural gas prices will impact their monthly heating bills this winter. The company said natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year. MidAmerican said increased global demand coupled with both limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for the company to purchase natural gas.www.kcci.com
