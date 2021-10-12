CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 October 2021

channele2e.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonexec.com

CACI Joins GitLab Partner Program

CACI International has been named GitLab Partner Program’s first federal system integrator, enabling the company to deliver software more efficiently to federal customers. GitLab’s DevOps platform shortens the system development lifecycle and provides continuous delivery of secure software. The partner program allows CACI to leverage the platform while strengthening security and compliance.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

MSP, Microsoft Partner Buys Web and Mobile App Developer

Lindentech, a Microsoft Gold partner and MSP, has acquired Spinoff Digital for web design and mobile application development services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 633 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
INTERNET
channele2e.com

Channel Marketers Must Prioritize Customer And Partner Value in 2022

A tremendous shift is occurring across the B2B channel with changing buyer and customer needs and preferences, evolving partner business models and value, and growing competition for partner mindshare. Leaders need to ensure their strategy, programs, processes, and systems are evolving in ways that will allow customer marketing to ignite, orchestrate, and co-innovate customer value across the partner ecosystem. To help channel marketing leaders prepare, Forrester has recently published its Channel Marketing: Planning Assumptions 2022, which identifies five key trends that will affect the priorities of channel marketing leaders. Here is a brief overview:
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by Sunridge Hotel Group choosing ASSA ABLOY products for two of its properties; Unifocus updating its platform; and The Grand Resort in Ohio selecting INTELITY’s guest experience and staff operations platform. Read about all that and more below. Sunridge Hotel Group adopts ASSA ABLOY...
HOME & GARDEN
channele2e.com

IMP Acquires Cisco, Microsoft Partner Eclipse Technology Solutions

Investment firm IMP Group Limited (IMP) of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada has acquired Cisco and Microsoft Gold partner Eclipse Technology Solutions Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 648 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

MSPs Embrace AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners

Multiple well-known MSPs and IT consulting firms have embraced a new AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners. Launch partners include several Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, global systems integrators and other types of consulting firms. Key launch members include Ahead, Compasso UOL, Darede Servicos de TI, Deloitte, ePlus Technology, Innovative Solutions, IPsense, OpsGuru, Presidio and Tokai Communications.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Data Management#Lenovo Group#Channel Partner Program#Msp News Updates#Seo#Msp Data Protection#Backups#Msp360#Managed Backup Service#Mbs#Unified Communications#Connectwise Manage#Quickbooks Online#Rubrik Enterprise Edition#Cem#M A#Current Health
channele2e.com

MSP eGroup Receives PE Investment From Evolute and Hunt Technology Ventures

Private equity firm Evolute, along with Hunt Technology Ventures, has invested in cloud-centric MSP eGroup. The exact amount of the investment was not disclosed, though eGroup calls the amount “substantial.”. Founded in 1999, eGroup is a Microsoft partner with seven Microsoft Gold competencies including Gold Cloud Platform (Microsoft Azure) and...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

MSP Cloud Security Provider Zix Explores Potential Sale

Zix, which develops email security, backup, disaster recovery and cloud services for MSPs, has hired Citigroup to explore a potential company sale, Reuters reported. Zix and Citigroup declined to comment for that report, and there’s no guarantee that an actual Zix company sale will occur, the report said. Amid the...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Sylogist Acquires Microsoft Dynamics Application Partner The Pavlik Group

Canadian SaaS company Sylogist has acquired Microsoft Dynamics application partner The Pavlik Group for CAD $11.5 million. The deal’s valuation is roughly 7.2X of expected adjusted EBITDA for 2021. This is technology M&A deal number 654 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Microsoft Dynamics Partner Acquired: Avanade Buys Quantiq

Avanade is acquiring Quantiq, a Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 656 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See all...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
channele2e.com

CDW Acquires MSP, IT Solutions Provider Sirius Computer

CDW is acquiring IT solutions integrator and MSP Sirius Computer Solutions from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for $2.5 billion in cash, the companies announced this morning. This is technology M&A deal number 650 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

How to Build a Strong Security Foundation at Your MSP

What if MSPs could predict the paths an attacker will take -- before cyberattacks occur? To do so, leverage the right data, visibility & automation tools. The subject of IT security has been elevated to unprecedented levels. Between phishing, ransomware and state-sponsored cyber-attacks, security breaches are now a daily occurrence. And the evolution of malicious technology never stops; attackers are more sophisticated now than ever and are looking to catch you, your MSP and your end customers off your guard. To stay ahead of the cybersecurity curve, MSPs need to evolve from a post-incident to pre-incident strategy.
COMPUTERS
channele2e.com

Capgemini Acquires Government Solutions Provider VariQ

Capgemini is acquiring federal government solutions provider VariQ. Financial terms of the deal, which is pending U.S regulatory approvals, were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 646 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. VariQ, founded...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

MSP Acquired: Modern Managed IT Buys Vertical Technologies

Modern Managed IT has acquired Vertical Technologies, a managed IT services provider. Both MSPs are based in San Antonio, Texas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 638 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
channele2e.com

CISOs and the Next Era of Security Visibility: Observability

For security leaders and practitioners, it seems like developers and IT teams get all the cool toys, and security pros get stuck with the hand-me-downs. Dev was first to cloud, IT followed, and security warily joined in. IT had patch management while security just scanned to see if the patches weren’t there; and security orchestration, automation, and response was new to security pros, but devs called it “middleware” back in the ’90s. History will repeat itself yet again with a term new to security teams but one familiar to developers: observability.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Verizon’s next Stream TV device will double up as a soundbar

After launching the next-gen Stream TV last year, Verizon is now gearing up to launch another streaming device. An FCC listing of the upcoming device reveals that it will double up as a soundbar for your TV. The FCC listing includes quite a few details about Verizon’s next Stream TV...
MLB
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach

On Reddit (via The T-Mo Report) several T-Mobile customers have been targeted by a scam so topical, it was ripped out of the headlines. Some T-Mobile subscribers were unable to use their connected devices yesterday as an outage affected the carrier's network. A clever ploy was quickly put together and a text disseminated that said, "We apologize for the temporary phone outage yesterday."
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy