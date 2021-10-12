Prep notes: La Grande running game keeps momentum going for Tigers

Things are really starting to click for the La Grande football team, as a high-fundamental performance led to a 55-16 blowout win over Nyssa on Friday, Oct. 8.

A 44-14 loss to top-ranked Estacada on Sept. 23 was a wakeup call, but the Tigers have found their stride in recent games. La Grande is now 4-1 on the year and ranked No. 7 in the OSAA 4A rankings.

In the win over Nyssa, it was another dominant rushing effort by Brody MacMillan that opened up the game for the Tigers. MacMillan rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns in what became an easy victory for La Grande.

MacMillan has scored five rushing touchdowns in the three games since his return from a knee injury. The senior’s efficiency on the ground is opening up La Grande’s offense and allowing junior quarterback Logan Williams to step up and make plays in the passing game. Williams completed two passing touchdowns in the win over Nyssa, both of which were to Braden Carson.

“When you run the football, it opens up the passing game later in the game and allows you to control the clock,” La Grande head coach Rich McIlmoil said.

MacMillan’s rushing sealed a close victory over Burns with two late-game touchdowns and set the tone from start to finish against Nyssa.

The strong rushing attack for La Grande is establishing the identity of the team, as McIlmoil noted that players are fully embracing their assignments at this point in the season. Dealing with a number of persisting injuries, La Grande will be able to improve its team health through this week’s upcoming bye. With two league games left in the season, La Grande’s efficient run game is a key element of the team finding its rhythm late in the year.

“I think we’re turning a corner at this point in the season,” McIlmoil said.

Offense comes alive for Powder Valley

The Powder Valley football team seemed to be going through an identity crisis in a 38-0 shutout loss at the hands of top-ranked Adrian last week. A typically explosive offense was held scoreless as the team only managed a handful of first downs throughout the entire game. Coming off the devastating loss, the Badgers’ offense came alive in a win over Union on Oct. 8.

Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb noted after the Adrian loss that it would be up to the players to regain the team’s poise. In the matchup against Union, the players did so by scoring early and often in a 51-14 victory.

“They came out fired up,” Cobb said.

Quarterback Reece Dixon and running back Case Olsen both put in efficient performances, giving the Badgers a 22-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and controlling the game from the opening kickoff. Olsen caught a number of passes out of the backfield that had the Union defense on its back heels.

“Reece was back in rhythm,” Cobb said. “Our line was firing off.”

Offense is key to Powder Valley’s success, with the team averaging 49 points per game against opponents not named Adrian. Dixon facilitates the team’s success and will need to be in top form when the playoffs come around.Seeing the offense bounce back after the shutout to Adrian was a very promising sight for Cobb.

“It was great morale for the team,” he said. “We had the JV guys in after the first quarter, so the varsity guys were cheering them on.”

The Badgers are back in stride and will look to close out the regular season with wins against Wallowa and Crane. Cobb emphasized the importance of winning the upcoming games in order to be on the opposite side of the playoff bracket as Adrian. Cobb and the Badgers know that if their offense can produce like it did this week, they are a team to be reckoned with at the 1A level.

“This team has potential to play in the final game,” Cobb said. “We have some big opponents to play to get there, though.”

Cove manages to score in loss to Adrian

While it has been an overall mediocre year for head coach Levi Wiseman’s Cove football team, the Leopards managed to do what four other teams on Adrian’s schedule could not: score.

Adrian, the No. 1 team in the OSAA 1A standings, defeated Cove 56-6 on Oct. 8, improving to 6-0 on the year. With that being said, Cove showed promise by tallying 283 yards in the first half and finding the end zone. The Antelopes had not given up a touchdown since an opening-week victory over Camas Valley by a score of 46-8.

“I was glad to get a score on Adrian during the first half as well as put together several decent offensive drives,” Wiseman said.

Cove is coming off a 34-28 victory over Wallowa, but the team is now 2-4 on the year. It will not get much easier this week, facing off against a 5-1 Crane team on Oct. 15 that defeated Wallowa 70-0 this week.

Top runners cement position as postseason approaches

Several top runners showed their best at the Tiger Invite at the La Grande Country Club on Friday, Oct. 8. With the postseason approaching, things are falling into place for many of the county’s cross-country teams.

The Union/Cove boys dominated the meet, scoring three runners in the top five. Junior Taylor Fox, who has been a regular at the top of the results sheet for the Bobcats, placed second overall with a 17:51. Fox got a glimpse at one of his main competitors, Caleb Brown of Pine Eagle. Brown ran a 17:04.3 to win the race and figures to compete with Fox near the top of the 3A/2A/1A District 3 Championships.

The Union/Cove girls team had its hands full competing against La Grande and Baker, but the Bobcats will go their own separate way in postseason. Audrey Wells, who ran a 21:36.5, figures to be near the front of the pack in district competition.

For the La Grande girls team, its powerhouse of underclassmen near the front carried the load once again. Sophomores Emily Tubbs, Kiah Carlson and Faith Calhoun and freshman Cecilia Villagomez all placed in the top six as La Grande won the meet.

Tubbs won the overall race by over a minute and figures to be a top runner at the Greater Oregon League Championships on Oct. 29. Head coach Alma Crow is persistent in keeping the team healthy and preparing them as best as possible for the postseason.“Staying healthy for the rest of the season is always a big thing,” Crow said. “I think that we’ll go to state and end up being top six, that’s our main goal.”

This late in the season, top runners are hitting their stride and pulling away from the pack. With the postseason in sight, the area’s best runners will look to sustain their regular season success into the biggest races of the year.