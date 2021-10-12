CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq CEO on the factors driving the markets

Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdena Friedman joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference. asset prices are just insane right now. We're all seeing our portfolios go north no matter what we invest in it feels like unless it's like oil and gas in some cases. But do you think that we are in a bubble right now? I mean I think that we have to look at all the ingredients that really are contributing to the market valuations. I think first is a true digital transformation of the corporate community and of everyone's lives. All right. So the technologies that are really enabling that bad transition have a long term growth opportunity that is massive and investors are looking for growth, they think they are rewarding growth, the rewarding companies that can deliver that. So I think that that actually really is just driving out the values up because of the opportunity that are in front of those companies. I think that also the monetary policy of the country um has is very accommodating which then is driving a lot more corporate activity. I'm an activity and other things uh the ability to borrow in order to drive and grow your business. Uh So I think that that also is contributing to the levels of of evaluations in the market. Um And then I think that also we have a lot more participants in the market today and we have you know the next generation coming into the market and making making using their money to make an impact. So E. S. G. Investing and those companies that are really helping create a more sustainable world are also getting rewarded. So I think all of those things are kind of combining to create the market valuations you're seeing today. Yeah we'll be even with factoring in the new participants it does still feel like the p ratio was elevated if that is the case right? Do you see something that triggers something level or do you consider this just to be the new normal that we're no longer looking at? We're no longer in our granddad way of investing. And that this idea of value investing, the traditional way of value investing versus growth investing is the new way to go. Well. I mean I think first of all my my father was an investment manager and he always told me that everything reversed the fundamentals. But the fact that the question is what are the fundamentals right? So how are we looking at companies? The companies are going public today are amazing cos I mean they are driving a technological transformation of the economy and so you know that is a 20 year trend. That's not a five year trend. A three year trend that's like a 20 year movement of 20 year trends. So I do believe that investors are very intelligent. They understand what the trends are. They understand how to how to lean in on those trends. And to me I I you know I can't sit there and say what's gonna happen you know if no one is first of all as the webs can happen in the markets. But I can say that these trends are real, and the companies that are coming into the market today are taking advantage of the opportunities that are in front of them, and investors are rewarding them for that.

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tesla shows progress on profit as investors expect perfection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, but managed to beat third-quarter earnings projections despite a semiconductor shortage and supply-chain challenges that have stymied competing automakers. Sales at Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Factoring#Ceo
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
STOCKS
Rebel Yell

Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For Pecan Market

The global Pecan Market is expected to grow unabated In Upcoming Years. The ongoing situation focuses on the reduction of costs by making use of data for better planning, operating the business, supporting team members, and developing proof-based care approaches. In other words operating models revolve around value-based care, which ought to help in compliance on the corporate level as well.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

AirSculpt Technologies sets IPO price range at $15 to $17 a share

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. on Wednesday could raise about $160 million in its upcoming initial public offering, based on the midpoint of its estimated price range of $15 to $17 a share and 10 million shares in the offering. The company will raise about $26.6 million by offering 1.56 million shares, and selling shareholders will draw in $143.4 million of the total proceeds. AirSculpt Technologies will have 55.4 million shares outstanding after it goes public, with a market cap of $886 million based on a share price of $16. AirSculpt, which specializes in fat removal through a minimally invasive process, reported net income of $16.7 million on revenue of $61 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $908,000 and revenue of $22.1 million in the year-ago period. Vesey Street Capital Partners will own 47% of the company once it goes public, according to its IPO prospectus. Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are the lead underwriters out of five banks working on the deal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin and stocks push within striking distance of new all-time highs

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Bond yields are climbing, and yet global stocks and U.S. futures are holding their own this morning. That's because knockout corporate earnings are pushing investor sentiment ever higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Floating Docks Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value

Reports Globe announces one of the most detailed and thorough research studies in the Global Floating Docks Market. Highlights the critical factors that affect the growth of the global Floating Docks market on various fronts. The report can be used by market participants to gain a solid understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by major players in the global Floating Docks market. The authors of the report segment the global Floating Docks market based on product type, application and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness and other important factors.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

These are the key factors driving the growth of renewables

The fast growth of renewable energy over recent years offers us a stronger chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change. Last year, solar and wind combined made up 8.7% of global electricity generation, compared to 1.7% in 2010. Prediction models often assume that the growth of solar and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Regenerative Drives - Effect of Power Factor

I am working on a small 16kW hydro system which is experiencing about 15% loss in the Regenerative VSD. To maximise efficiency the turbine operates at variable speed. The VSD controls a synchronous generator and supplies the grid. The VSD is a Siemens G120. The datasheet states that the efficiency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy