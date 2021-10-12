School bus with no children on board and minivan in rollover crash on Hopkins Road
A school bus with no students on board and a minivan were involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Hopkins Road, near Billy Wilson Park, Amherst police said. There were two people on the bus, the driver and a bus aid, and one person in the minivan, the driver. Firefighters from the Getzville and Williamsville fire departments extricated one person from the bus and the driver from the van.buffalonews.com
