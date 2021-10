Website: A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill sells out theaters internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts. Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020, he stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and will premiere its fifth and final season in 2021.

