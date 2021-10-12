CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' sketch about O.J. Simpson was 'beyond inappropriate', says Nicole Brown's sister

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig is being critiqued by a member of Nicole Brown's family who took issue with the reality star's jokes about O.J. Simpson. Kardashian, 40, has been praised for her comedy chops on the NBC sketch show, which saw her take shots at her own family members in her opening monologue. While her jokes about Kanye West, Caitlyn Jenner and her mother's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, fueled headlines, so did her comments about Simpson, who was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 fatal stabbings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

www.foxnews.com

Kathy Lindsay
8d ago

she wasn't even funny. she didnt write the skits but she should have said no to th Oj skit

IN THIS ARTICLE
