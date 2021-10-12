Nets to sit Kyrie Irving until he fulfills NYC vaccination rules

Malika Andrews: Nets GM Sean Marks says Brooklyn has decided Kyrie Irving may not practice or play with the group until he can be a “full participant.” pic.twitter.com/ton8xdCEX9

Sean Marks said Kyrie Irving left the Nets no other choice but to sideline him until he’s fully eligible. Today’s story on Irving, how the Nets got here and the road ahead: theathletic.com/2885112/2021/1… – 4:58 PM

Sean Marks didn’t throw any of his players under the bus, including Kyrie Irving. But the idea of a “part-time” player was never going to be a thing.

Not for Joe Tsai. Not for Marks.

How many people think the Nets are the best NBA team with Kyrie Irving, but they are not without him? – 4:02 PM

If Kyrie Irving retired, where would he rank all-time judging purely off of his prime? – 3:42 PM

How To Paint Yourself Into A Corner: A Lesson in Self-Sabotage by Kyrie Irving.

If Kyrie caves and gets the vaccine he stands for nothing. If he doesn’t his career is over. He literally checkmated himself. – 3:17 PM

Kyrie Irving is fighting a losing battle. A pointless battle he deems more important than his career. A battle he will ultimately lose. – 3:09 PM

Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does.

apnews.com/article/kyrie-… – 3:00 PM

LIVE Boston Sports Beat: Kyrie Out, Simmons In | Red Sox Advance | Mac Jones Improving | Powered by @BetUS_Official twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM

Story — Brooklyn Nets give Kyrie Irving a public ultimatum: Get vaccinated or stay home @washingtonpost @PostSports @CindyBoren wapo.st/2YJTANp pic.twitter.com/JPDR2m8OFE – 2:26 PM

New: What are the Nets’ options with Kyrie Irving and his contract moving forward? And how might that impact the #Celtics and the rest of the East? masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 2:26 PM

Took a look at Steve Nash’s options for replacing Kyrie Irving in the lineup so long as he remains unavailable to the Nets: es.pn/3AD3Ggt (ESPN+) – 1:57 PM

New ESPN story: Nets general manager Sean Marks said the team had “no choice” but to decide Kyrie Irving wouldn’t be part of the team until he is compliant with New York City’s vaccine mandate – which would allow him to play in both home and road games. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:35 PM

Kyrie Irving is out until eligible. Let’s talk.

“Without Kyrie, I feel the Nets have more than enough to win a championship. I think adding Kyrie makes them a heavy favorite.” Richard Jefferson – 1:17 PM

We should all aspire to have passive income streams set up like Kyrie Irving tbh – 1:07 PM

I obviously hope this ends with Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated. That’s the ideal outcome here.

But holy shit am I having fun imagining a playoff series in which Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving play against Kevin Durant, James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 1:03 PM

Everything you need to know about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn.

With @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:00 PM

Now on @ForbesSports

Brooklyn Nets Ban Kyrie Irving From Team Until He’s Vaccinated via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:59 PM

#Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving:

“If he was vaccinated we would not be having this conversation.”

“We have updated All players all the staff, everybody knows that these discussions were ongoing, but ultimately … … this decision was Joe Tsai and myself.”

(1 of 2) – 12:48 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks says he & owner Joe Tsai made decision to keep Kyrie Irving away from team until he’s eligible. Marks was asked if Kevin Durant was consulted/supported decision. Marks said all players were made aware it was happening. He didn’t want to speak for KD/other Nets – 12:46 PM

Today was the first time the Nets publicly acknowledged Kyrie Irving as unvaccinated. Until now, we had to assume this was the case, as they declined to comment on his status, and Irving asked for privacy. – 12:46 PM

Nets will regularly pay Kyrie Irving for road games also during his time out of the team

sportando.basketball/en/nets-will-r… – 12:45 PM

#Nets say Irving won’t play until he can do it full time inquirer.com/sixers/kyrie-i… via @phillyinquirer – 12:41 PM

On Media Day, Kyrie Irving told us he wanted to keep vaccination stuff private and “handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan.”

If his plan was to play basketball this season, it clearly backfired. – 12:39 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: “Will there be pushback from Kyrie and his camp? I’m sure this is not a decision they like. Kyrie loves to play basketball and wants to be out there participating with his teammates. This is a choice Kyrie had, and he was well aware of that.” pic.twitter.com/17MOvNzdqm – 12:34 PM

#Nets ban Kyrie Irving from team until he’s vaccinated. #NBA nypost.com/2021/10/12/net… via @nypostsports – 12:32 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving: “The hope is that we have Kyrie back. We’ll welcome him back in open arms under a different set of circumstances. We need to wait and see how that transpires.. Our goal hasn’t changed. The goal is to ultimately still be the last team standing.” – 12:25 PM

What are you more tired of/bored of/done with — Ben Simmons stories or Kyrie Irving stories? – 12:24 PM

Sean Marks saying the word “vaccinated,” while obvious, is really going to tick off the Kyrie camp. – 12:21 PM

Hard to find reasons why a Irving-Simmons swap doesn’t make sense. Off court variables (specifically Irving’s willingness to play in Philly long term) but both look like ideal fits with the other team. Simmons D? Nets need it. Irving’s offense? Sixers would love it. – 12:16 PM

Sean Marks believes Kyrie Irving gave him no choice but to make this decision. “He had a choice.” – 12:15 PM

It would appear that someone is finally standing up to Kyrie Irving. The #Nets make history again. – 12:15 PM

Sean Marks on whether Kyrie Irving gave the #Nets no choice but to make this decision: “Ultimately, yes.” – 12:15 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks was asked if he expected push back from Kyrie Irving & his representatives. Marks says, presumably, this isn’t the way Irving wanted the decision to go. He added that Irving made a choice about vaccination & club would welcome him w/open arms if he’s eligible – 12:15 PM

Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the Nets until he’s a full participant

During this unprecedented situation, with his career at a complicated crossroads, it’s gotta be comforting for Kyrie to know that Ted Cruz stands with him. AK – 12:06 PM

Kyrie Irving becoming a conservative cause celebre is such an incredible plot twist, given Irving’s other activism. – 12:04 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

🧵 The Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons sagas have several ‘chapters’ left, despite our wishes to be done hearing about them

Kyrie may now involve the Players Association and file a grievance, with his argument being that the NBA does not have a rule that prohibits him… – 11:59 AM

How do you think this Kyrie situation plays out? I actually have no idea. Such a crazy situation – 11:44 AM

Kevin Durant left the Warriors to play with Kyrie. Now this… pic.twitter.com/S1mqKTlH7s – 11:37 AM

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… pic.twitter.com/AwYyh84YvC – 11:35 AM

The Nets sent Kyrie Irving a strong message this morning. masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:33 AM

While I think this was the right thing for the Nets to do re: Irving — too big a disruption to have a star in and out of the lineup — I didn’t think they’d go this far. Nets are still a serious contender without Kyrie, and Durant/Harden didn’t want to damage that chance. – 11:32 AM

Another stint on @thehalftimeapp coming up today from 4-5ET, of course talking all things Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, and we’ll be previewing the rest of the East. Download here: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 11:29 AM

On basketball stuff:

The Nets have more than enough depth to get by without Kyrie. They’ve got other PGs and Harden is basically a PG. They can do a lot of stuff lineup wise.

This does close the gap considerably though. For me, they’re favorites vs overwhelming favorites now. – 11:29 AM

Kyrie solidifying himself as the player that’s the most fun to watch while also hoping he’s never on a team you root for. – 11:26 AM

Patty Mills is now the best signing of the entire offseason.

He’s not Kyrie Irving but the Nets can hand Mills the keys to the car with the comfort that:

1) He’s a proven winner and champion

2) He’s capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone – 11:26 AM

The Nets had to do what they had to do with Kyrie Irving. This is a team with championship aspirations, with two 30-something superstars who can’t go around throwing away ring opportunities with the distraction of someone who’s more committed to being a rebel than a good teammate – 11:24 AM

Brooklyn Nets will go without Kyrie for now. pic.twitter.com/jUMmSriUyW – 11:22 AM

Smart move by Brooklyn. Can’t have players being asked about Kyrie every day in every city they travel to…

Winning teams, even teams with tons of talent, need to focus on basketball during basketball season.

Also, have to assume KD and Harden signed off on Marks’ decision. – 11:19 AM

One other thing with Kyrie and the Nets:

Will the Nets officially suspend him? If so, he can be moved to the Suspended List after three games (assuming the suspension is four or more games). That should give Brooklyn an additional roster spot to use. – 11:15 AM

Will Kyrie get paid for road games? 🤔 – 11:13 AM

Kyrie for Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson works in the trade machine

(opens gasoline cannister, runs away) – 11:13 AM

The Nets really didn’t have another choice here. Kyrie Irving would have been a huge distraction. – 11:09 AM

So…does Kyrie Irving now change his decision and get vaccinated? Or does he remain away from the team all season, or until the New York vaccine mandates change? That’s the question now. – 11:07 AM

A year ago, Nets fans LOVED Kyrie and were all about the fact that he was just misunderstood.

Just curious how they are feeling about Kyrie these days. … – 11:06 AM

Brooklyn Nets on Kyrie Irving, “We will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability”. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/VXlqXWI0Z3 – 11:06 AM

the nets are benching kyrie until he’s vaccinated/nyc’s mandate changes. @Chris Herring and I talked about this exact scenario on yesterday’s Open Floor: link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 11:05 AM

Apart from the Kyrie story, Nets have some work to do on defense. It starts with actually giving a fuck. Maybe they will when the season starts. pic.twitter.com/w97BFeaoAc – 8:18 AM

Could Nets use part-time Kyrie Irving as sixth man? “It’s possible, yeah.” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/12/cou… – 7:36 AM

Basketball Pod Ep 37 – Andrew, Pro and Ethan discuss New York City clearing the @Brooklyn Nets facility for Kyrie Irving to practise.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Nets #KyrieIrving #Covid #Vaccine pic.twitter.com/c4ElpE5RrX – 7:23 AM

We should finally have some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation today. Can we have a daily-double with Kyrie? Or is that asking to much? – 4:59 AM

#Nets still figuring out how to ‘make this work’ with Kyrie Irving #nba nypost.com/2021/10/12/net… via @nypostsports – 1:50 AM

Steve Nash on if KD, Harden, Sean Marks (& Joe Tsai) would weigh in on whether Kyrie’s role is diminished: “We have a pretty collaborative environment. We all weigh in & discuss it & make sure we’re making a decision that suits the group. We’re so far from that right now.” #Nets – 10:58 PM

“He obviously makes life a lot easier — When he’s out, we have guys that are capable of doing that … but not creating individual offense that way.”

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

— Woj with the latest on Kyrie Irving

Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

NBA Analyst Warns Kyrie Irving As A Part-Time Player Would Be ‘Disruptive’ And ‘Destructive’ To Nets’ Championship Hopes

forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:08 PM

Sources say Nets will pay opposing team to have Dolly Parton perform “Vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine!” at all Kyrie games this season. – 7:53 PM

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:

▪️Kevin Durant is fresh off of scoring a team-high 18 points versus the Bucks. He did it in 23 minutes too.

▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM

Steve Nash on the possibility of Kyrie Irving playing a reduced role in the games he is available so others can build continuity: “I couldn’t imagine that,” but also says you never know what the future holds. #Nets. – 6:41 PM

Steve Nash on the decision to leave Kyrie Irving home in Brooklyn vs. bring him to Philly vs. 76ers: “We’re just trying to take our time to figure out what everything means.” #Nets – 6:35 PM

Steve Nash on why Kyrie didn’t come to Philly and stayed back at home.

“We’re just trying to navigate this thing. We don’t really know what’s going to happen tomorrow.” – 6:35 PM

Considered QT and reacting to that sh!tty tweet falsely comparing the atrocities and discrimination folks were protesting last summer to this current situation with Kyrie, but decided to block the account and rid myself of all the sh!tty takes beyond that. pic.twitter.com/IQ4rk0tbsd – 5:26 PM

If you ran the Nets, what would you say to Kyrie Irving? On BRING IT IN @David Thorpe has a speech in mind. truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… pic.twitter.com/At4wFYbJni – 3:22 PM

The science couldn’t make Kyrie Irving take the vaccine, nor could benefitting mankind or even his teammates. So who’s in charge here? yhoo.it/3atA8Y5 – 1:18 PM

IT’S TIIIIIIME!

We are live now talking Kings, Simmons possibly returning, Kyrie and more:

youtube.com/watch?v=kFkDNN… – 12:56 PM

Send in your not-stupid NBA questions for this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” pod to me and @Marcus Thompson. Here’s an example of a stupid question: “why can’t the Thunder trade Lu Dort for Kyrie Irving? The Nets need a wing defender.” – 12:00 PM

