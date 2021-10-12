Man Arrested After Driving Over 100 MPH To Escape Cops In Portland

Photo: Getty Images

A 24-year-old Washington state man wasn't fast enough to escape authorities in Portland, KOIN says.

William Torresan was arrested Sunday (October 10) during an illegal street racing sting , according to reporters. Authorities say Torresan hit speeds of over 100 mph while trying to escape troopers and officers . He faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and several traffic violations.

Portland Police and Oregon State Police teamed up for the sweep to crack down on "unlawful street takeovers" per a new city code. Officials dropped by an unidentified neighborhood where a big street racing event was allegedly taking place. Twenty-one citations and "countless warnings" were given out to offenders, and authorities conducted nearly 50 traffic stops during the sweep. Another person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Portland metro area residents have expressed their frustrations with random street races, from the disruptive noise to the risk of dangerous crashes .

“Street racing is illegal, dangerous and harms our community,” Chief Chuck Lovell said. “We appreciate our partners’ assistance with these missions which take considerable resources and can be hazardous for all involved. I am pleased no one was harmed last night when the suspect crashed into a police vehicle.”