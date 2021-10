Photo: Credit: Pexels

What are your thoughts on playing games in relationships? While I hate it, I'll admit it, sometimes it's necessary.

I shared on-air that during my break with my current BF, I played a few games which ultimately paid off. My BF and I have since discussed this and he's well aware but it sparked the convo that sometimes, you know, you have to!

Listen back to the convo above for the complete breakdown: