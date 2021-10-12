This Is a Fun, Unexpected Feature to Decorate in Your Bathroom, and You Can Get It at IKEA
There are many different ways to design and decorate a bathroom to fit your personal design style. For some, finding sleek storage may be a top priority. For others, it’s all about maximizing the decor. If you find your bathroom in need of a refresh though, one solution for adding more decorative touches involves using your bathroom mirror, just like Peter Quinn and Caitlin Dawson did, but it has to be a specific size and style to work… and more on that below.www.apartmenttherapy.com
