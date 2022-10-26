ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blame It on Her Juice! See Lizzo’s Best Braless Moments Over the Years in Photos

By Life & Style Staff
 3 days ago

It's no secret that Lizzo is one of the most talented and fashionable music artists in Hollywood. From posing on the red carpet to stepping out on the street, the "Good as Hell" singer never fails to look amazing, and that includes some fierce braless moments .

Over the years, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has reflected on how her style choices as a plus-sized Black woman helps to change the industry as a whole. “[My style] was politicized because of the things that I wore. Being a big Black woman wearing what I wore onstage was instantly political and it made a statement," the Detroit, Michigan, native explained during her " 73 Questions " segment with Vogue in September 2020.

“It was annoying at first," Lizzo admitted. "But I’m so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women."

No matter what the three-time Grammy Award winner is wearing, Lizzo believes self-love trumps all. "I had an insecurity about what a star looks like, or what a front-person looks like. I felt like I was inadequate; I felt like I wasn’t enough; I felt like people didn’t want to look at me and listen to what I had to say," she recalled during an October 2019 interview with Elle magazine .

"I take self-love very seriously, and I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself," Lizzo continued. "I didn’t love who I was, and the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television ... by lack of representation."

The "Juice" artist said her "self-hatred got so bad" that she began "fantasizing about being other people." However, Lizzo eventually came to a powerful conclusion: "You can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What's the point?"

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lizzo's most fashionable braless moments.

Comments / 21

*BonBon*
2021-10-13

good for her that she's not self conscious but at the same time we don't wanna see,as my son calls them, sagging milkers

Reply
7
Regina W
2021-10-13

She's a Beautiful person But she needs a bra on ladies stop showing off your body I'm sure she's a beautiful person inside and out but cover up some ladies I know I'm a have some bad comments I'm ready let's go!

Reply
3
candy1
2021-10-14

WOW! My EYES!!! Why! This is not a good look for her!!! SHAMEFUL she thinks she has to do this for attention!

Reply
5
