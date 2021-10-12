CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens Marries Former Real Housewives Star Meghan King

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whirlwind romance between Cuffe Biden Owens and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King culminated in a walk down the aisle over the weekend, mere weeks after the pair first met on a dating app. The reality star told Brides that right from the start the pair...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Biden attends nephew's wedding to ex-'Real Housewives' star

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week. The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.
Vanity Fair

Sean Penn’s Wife Leila George Files for Divorce

One year after their intimate pandemic wedding, Sean Penn and Leila George are calling it quits. The Australian actress—who is also the daughter of Law & Order actor Vincent D’Onofrio—made their split official on Friday, filing paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court, as first reported by TMZ. The pair dated for four years before marrying in July 2020 during a small home ceremony surrounded by family. Penn confirmed the big news just days later during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. When asked about the rumors of their nuptials, the actor raised his left hand to show off his wedding band, telling Meyers, “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”
Vanity Fair

Prince William Is Transforming Into a Climate Change Influencer

On Thursday, followers of Prince William and Kate Middleton might have been surprised to see a personal message from the prince in his Instagram stories. “Taking questions on the Earthshot Prize tomorrow. W,” it read, with a finger emoji pointing towards the question box. In a video shot in his Kensington Palace office Friday morning, the prince later donned a bright blue sweater and discussed his hopes for the Earthshot Prize, the £1 million award for activists addressing climate change he helped establish last year.
Vanity Fair

After the Earthshot Prizes, Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Turning Their Sights Toward America

On Sunday night, Prince William and Kate Middleton were on hand as the inaugural Earthshot Prizes were awarded to five different winners, including a national forestry program in Costa Rica and the city of Milan’s food recovery program. But one of the biggest surprises of the night actually happened on the green carpet, where William donned a stylish green velvet blazer by Reiss and black turtleneck, a far cry from his typical grey and blue suits.
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
Ok Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says Estranged Sister Meghan Markle 'Walked All Over' Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson In Trailer For Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'

Thomas Markle Jr. talked about his estranged sister Meghan Markle's previous marriage in a preview for Australia's Big Brother VIP. According to Thomas Jr., the Suits alum "walked all over" her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson. The 55-year-old told his castmates that the 40-year-old "dumped" her ex-husband and "[Prince] Harry’s on the chopping block next."
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CinemaBlend

Ex FBI Agent Shares Honest Thoughts About Dog The Bounty Hunter Joining Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter hasn’t found his way back to reality TV just yet, but he’s currently kept himself occupied with another endeavor. At the end of September, the TV personality and former bail bondsman joined in the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Most probably know Petito as the young influencer and traveler who disappeared in late August, before her remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Dog has received a considerable amount of media attention since lending his services to the hunt, which has sparked reactions from a number of people. Most recently, a former FBI agent offered some honest thoughts on the TV personality’s involvement.
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Adrienne Maloof's Relationship with Dr. Paul Nassif Today

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have certainly come a long way. The pair appear to have moved past any drama they once experienced and look to now be in a good enough place that Adrienne recently attended the birthday party for Paul's daughter, Paulina, who turned 1 this month.
Daily Beast

Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Has COVID-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a Fox News Media spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast. While fully vaccinated, the 61-year-old Cavuto is immunocompromised, making the breakthrough case potentially dangerous. The longtime Fox anchor has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, has survived stage 4 cancer in the form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and underwent triple bypass heart surgery in 2016.
