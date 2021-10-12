Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens Marries Former Real Housewives Star Meghan King

One year after their intimate pandemic wedding, Sean Penn and Leila George are calling it quits. The Australian actress—who is also the daughter of Law & Order actor Vincent D’Onofrio—made their split official on Friday, filing paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court, as first reported by TMZ. The pair dated for four years before marrying in July 2020 during a small home ceremony surrounded by family. Penn confirmed the big news just days later during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. When asked about the rumors of their nuptials, the actor raised his left hand to show off his wedding band, telling Meyers, “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

