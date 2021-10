You can play an important role in helping people in Algoma get through tough situations. The Salvation Army of Kewaunee County. Two of its volunteers, Jerry Guth and Brenda Stoller, are transitioning out of the role they have served for years. Guth helped organized the Kettle Campaign efforts in Algoma that collectively outpaced Luxemburg and Kewaunee combined. Taking the money that Guth helped earn, Stoller served the organization by being one of the city’s primary voucher writers. The vouchers written by Stoller and other volunteers could provide the necessary funds to keep the heat running and the lights on for a family during the holidays. Joski says Stoller and Guth are great examples for the community.

ALGOMA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO