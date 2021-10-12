The Cost Impact and Benefits of a Comprehensive Mental Health Solution

Advocates call for appropriations to fund essential reforms. In some ways, it seems kind of silly that we even had to conduct a study to confirm something so obvious, but in the modern world in which so many basic facts underlying public policy are constantly up for debate, new research conducted by the state prison system is welcome news. The finding: there’s a big payoff to providing treatment and care to incarcerated people with mental health disabilities. What’s more, the practice of using solitary confinement for such individuals is ineffective and harmful.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO