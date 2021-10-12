CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Cost Impact and Benefits of a Comprehensive Mental Health Solution

Many organizations have hesitated, in the past, to provide more than the most basic mental health resources for employees, if any were provided at all. Gauging the financial impact of investing in a mental health benefit has been a challenge for employers — until now. A new independent study by Aon has found that a comprehensive mental health solution can have a significant impact on reducing medical claims costs for participants, even in non-mental health related claims.

