Colleges

Conference One: University of Missouri Esports Team

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago

Schedule

*coming soon - Valorant gameplay begins October 5th and ends November 2nd every Tuesday.

Coordinator

Brady Graves

School Administrator

Kevin Reape

Player

Valorant

Blake Kronsbein

MIZ Krinkle#001

Devin Donelly

MIZ PIGGY #STL

Jason Mickle

MIZ Sugar#TTV

Alex Cheun

MIZ okasiaa#4414

Connor Aoun

MIZ CONCH#1313

About Conference One

CF1 is where ‘Play Matters!’ We promise to be BIGGER and BETTER while providing a clear vision for a BRIGHTER future in the esports arena.

Welcome to the next level…

What is Conference One (CF1)?

CF1 is an esports organization dedicated to growing the collegiate esports ecosystem. Together with our partners and member schools, CF1 strives to elevate collegiate competition and grow the collegiate esports audience. CF1 believes that through innovative technology and an entertainment-driven broadcasting structure, we can accomplish our goals: player-first competition, accelerated collegiate audience growth, increased reach and awareness for member schools, and connecting brands to the collegiate space in new, unique ways.

Is joining CF1 FREE?

Joining Conference One is completely free for the 2021-2022 school year.

What are the key dates?

Fall

  • August-September: Registration
  • October: Fall match play
  • November: Fall divisionals and finals

Spring

  • November-December: Registration
  • February: Spring match play
  • April: Spring divisionals and finals

What are the requirements for signing up for CF1?

In order to compete in CF1 you will need the following:

1) A group of dedicated students at your school who want to play

2) A School Administrator to do some of the paperwork required to allow your school and players to compete

How do I join CF1?

If you are an interested student or school staff member, you can start the registration process by contacting us here. Once we have the required information and verify your school staff member you will be eligible to play in CF1 this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGHxe_0cOqterW00

timesdelphic.com

Missouri Valley Conference to add new school

Drake will face some new faces on a yearly basis, the Missouri Valley Conference announced last week. The conference announced that Belmont University will join the now 11 school conference, and early reports state that Murray State will even the number at 12. Why the disruption to an already functional...
COLLEGES
State
Missouri State
hocking.edu

Mark Riley: Taking Hocking College's eSports Team to the Next Level

Hocking College's new eSports coach, Mark Riley, hopes to take the team to the next level this season. Riley grew up nearby in Athens, Ohio, and attended Alexander High School. While in high school, he began taking classes at Hocking College and eventually earned his bachelor's and master’s degrees from Ohio University. Riley began teaching at Hocking College part-time in 2014 until he became the Cybersecurity and Network Systems program manager in 2019.
ATHENS, OH
Hugo Daily News

Students at Fort Towson create ‘Esports’ team

Fort Towson has officially started the first OSSAA-sanctioned “Esports” team. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a collective term that describes organized competitive video gaming, where individuals use video game consoles, PCs or even mobile phones to play popular video games against other esports teams. Colleges are recognizing Esports more and more, with some colleges offering minors…
FORT TOWSON, OK
Person
Miz
Observer-Reporter

Trinity among first area districts to field esports team

Yes, it’s pretty satisfying to knock a soccer ball into the opposing team’s goal with your car in Rocket League, a popular video game. But today’s video games have embarked on a new and ambitious quest, and esports (electronic sports) – one of the fastest-growing high school and college sports – is burning its way into screens across Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSLA

Grambling State University News Conference

An Uno tournament was held for kids on Saturday, Oct. 16 by the non-profit, NOMIE for Youth. The Mudbugs celebrated breast cancer survivors and honored those who have lost their lives by painting their ice pink. Man found guilty for 2017 shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Kelly was at-large...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newspressnow.com

Mask mandate at the University of Missouri set to expire Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri announced Thursday that masks will no longer be required on campus, however they will still be recommended. Masks were previously required in classes and places where social distancing is not possible. James Schiffbauer, an associate professor at the University of Missouri who teaches...
COLUMBIA, MO
#American Football#Graves School#Stl#Social Media
East Tennessean

Esports team captain set to graduate in December

Meet Ashe Greenberg, senior captain of the ETSU Overwatch team and a devoted player who has been with the program since the start. Greenberg was one of the first people to express interest in an eSports team, said coach Jeff Shell. She was there for the creation of the team and took up the mantle of team captain in the summer of 2020. This is the team’s second season of playing, snagging win after win with only one loss so far.
VIDEO GAMES
The Oakland Post

OU’s Esports League of Legends team gets a buff

The 2021 recruiting class for Oakland Esports has taken a huge leap with the addition of three new freshman players to the collegiate gaming scene. Oakland Esports Head Coach Carl Leone has announced that Alyssa Christoff, Eric Cheang and Henry Huang have been brought onto the League of Legends roster as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. Alyssa joins the team as the very first female player in Oakland University Esports history to be added to the roster and Leone couldn’t be happier with all of these new additions.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Union Leader

In new 'esports' arena, teammates get to feel more like a team

Esports, or competitive video gaming, can feel like a solitary pursuit, but the new esports arena at Southern New Hampshire University offers the college’s esports team a chance to compete together, and share the highs and lows of their events. SNHU’s esports team began in 2018, but until the new...
NEWTON, NH
dotesports.com

SG esports are the second team eliminated from The International 10

SG esports were eliminated from The International 10 at the end of the event’s group stage today. They are the second team to leave the competition after Thunder Predator sat out of the tournament yesterday. SG had a slightly stronger showing than their South American brethren, TP, winning a series...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State University Receives $3M In State Funds For School’s First Endowed Professorships

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received $3 million in state funds to endow three new research professorships, creating new research positions to study the brain health of African Americans, predictive analytics and cybersecurity engineering. The endowed professorships are the first in the Morgan’s 154-year history, the university said. In a statement, Morgan State University president David K. Wilson said the positions will help the university contribute to developing areas in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. “This is a significant first for our university, placing us in an advantageous position not only to build for our future but to ensure there...
COLLEGES
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
361
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

