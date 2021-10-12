Everything you need to know about the new Safari in macOS Monterey
Apple introduced macOS 12 Monterey during WWDC21, back in June. The first developer beta was released later that day, along with those for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Whether you have the latest MacBook Pro or a slightly older, less capable Mac, macOS 12 Monterey will bring big improvements to our favorite desktop machines later this fall. A notable change is the mightier and more colorful Safari in the latest macOS update.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0