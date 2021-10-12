Everything you need to know about the new Safari in macOS Monterey

It’s now been a couple of weeks since Windows 11 launched, and as you may know, it came with a few known issues. One of those issues affects AMD processors, reducing the performance of the L3 cache in those CPUs. Many known issues in the initial Windows 11 release have been fixed with a recent cumulative update for Windows Insiders, but there’s one known issue that has still slipped through the cracks. As noted on a Microsoft support page (via BleepingComputer), there may be certain situations where only administrators of a PC are allowed to print documents on Windows 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO