Harry Clifford Cassidy Jr.

Harry “Cliff” Cassidy Jr., 62 of Bucyrus, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Altercare of Bucyrus after dealing with COPD for a number of years. Harry was born January 1, 1959, in Bucyrus to the late Harry C. Sr. and Ruth V. (Adams) Cassidy. Cliff, as referred to by many during his younger years, attended Bucyrus High School. He worked many years for BL Wentz, where he poured concrete and helped revitalize many sidewalks and driveways. Cliff also worked at Baja and IB Tech before retiring for health reasons.