SAVANNAH - Bishop LeBlond made history last fall when the girls' tennis team made it to state and finished in the top four for the first time since 2009. The Eagles (10-3) look to repeat, if not rewrite history, in 2021. LeBlond went on the road and dominated a tough Savannah team, 5-0, at Savannah High School on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 1 District 16 team championship.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO