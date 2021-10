Kyrie Irving has been in the heat of the Covid-19 vaccine ever since the 2020-21 NBA Season ended. Having taken a stand to put his vaccine dose on a hold, the star Brooklyn Nets guard has received heaps of criticism from former players and analysts. However, in a recent turn of events Nets GM Sean Marks has made a shocking revelation as he stated that Kyrie Irving will not be eligible to play for the team in the upcoming season until he gets vaccinated.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO