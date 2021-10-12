Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

For many of us, the most exciting event we can hope for in an average day at the office is tactically manipulating the tea round to one’s own advantage, or perhaps an unplanned fire alarm. But while working on Square Enix’s forthcoming blockbuster game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Steve Szczepkowski found himself living out his rock ‘n’ roll fantasies from the comfort of his office at Eidos Montreal’s Canadian HQ. By day a mild-mannered senior audio director, Szczepkowski is now living a double life as a rock god-in-waiting fronting the band Star-Lord, a group that rocks so hard their latest video, just released, looks like a gnarly 1980s Saturday morning cartoon about kickass heavy metal vikings. Check it out above.

