Video Games

Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

By Stephany Nunneley
vg247.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below. In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.

Nintendo Insider

Cosmo Introduced In Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Cutscene

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have shared a new video cutscene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version, which is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. This introduces Cosmo the space dog, with the cutscene taking place within his base on Knowhere where he chases his tail, plays fetch and growls menacingly at Rocket, while discussing a shared interest in getting to the bottom of the latest galactic mysteries with Star-Lord.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Shenmue The Animation Receives Action-Packed First Trailer

Shenmue 4 doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon, but in the meantime, we have the upcoming Shenmue: The Animation from CruncyRoll & Adult Swim, which has received its first trailer overnight. Seen below, the trailer features accurate recreations of key scenes from the Shenmue games, including Lan Di killing...
COMICS
NME

Meet Star-Lord, the gnarly ‘space metal’ band whose album launches on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game

For many of us, the most exciting event we can hope for in an average day at the office is tactically manipulating the tea round to one’s own advantage, or perhaps an unplanned fire alarm. But while working on Square Enix’s forthcoming blockbuster game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Steve Szczepkowski found himself living out his rock ‘n’ roll fantasies from the comfort of his office at Eidos Montreal’s Canadian HQ. By day a mild-mannered senior audio director, Szczepkowski is now living a double life as a rock god-in-waiting fronting the band Star-Lord, a group that rocks so hard their latest video, just released, looks like a gnarly 1980s Saturday morning cartoon about kickass heavy metal vikings. Check it out above.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Debuts Final Action-Packed 'Dune' Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Dune before it hits theaters and HBO Max stateside on October 22. The two-and-a-half-minute visual teases the camaraderie between Timotheé Chalamet‘s Paul Atreides and Jason Momoa‘s and Duncan Idaho, the meeting between Paul and Zendaya‘s Chani and the troubles that House Atreides must face when they accept stewardship of Arrakis. It ends with Paul stating the first two lines of the Litany Against Fear, “I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer.”
MOVIES
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Video Game#Xbox One#Groot#Drax#Milano#Switch Cloud#Dlc
TechSpot

Check out the first trailer for the Resident Evil movie reboot

What just happened? Sony has published the first official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a reboot of the Resident Evil film series. The flick was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and is based on the events from the first and second game. It features a cast of largely unknown actors, and at times, the CGI looks a bit underwhelming. But let’s look past that for a moment.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Shares Thrilling Launch Trailer Full of Jests, Enchanting Scenery, and Invigorating Combat

Eidos-Montréal has shared the launch trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, giving both prospective and definite players brief windows of the title’s humorous tone, team-based combat, and truly stunning environments. The song “Kickstart My Heart” also solidifies the ambiance, giving the game an ample degree of unabashed confidence.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Check Out Shenmue the Animation’s Sneak Preview Trailer

Shenmue the Animation is on the way and we’re pretty excited about it. A trailer, released at New York Comic Con, offers a sneak preview of this Adult Swim/Crunchyroll collaboration. Based on the Shenmue series of games, Shenmue the Animation will follow Ryo Hazuki on his journey to avenge his father by tracking down his murderer, the villainous Lan Di.
COMICS
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy: How The Combat Works

Guardians of the Galaxy does plenty to help ease you into your adventure early on, but there's still a lot to get to grips with when it comes to fighting as Star-Lord and the rest of the crew. Here's everything you need to know about how the combat works in Guardians of the Galaxy, from how to make the most of the team in battle and what perks to focus on.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: New Trailer Teases an Action-Packed Holiday Adventure

Last month, we were finally given a first glimpse at the upcoming MCU series Hawkeye, which will mark the first solo outing of original Avenger Clint Barton/Hawkeye as well as the introduction of fan-favorite character Kate Bishop. Now, Marvel Studios has released a new one-minute trailer of the series which gave us an extended look at what looks like an action-packed holiday adventure for the two arrow-slinging heroes.
TV & VIDEOS
vg247.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Zombies mode revealed in new trailer

It wouldn't be a Call of Duty game without a Zombies mode, and that is exactly what Vanguard is getting courtesy of Treyarch. While not much is known about the Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Vanguard at present, we can glean a bit of information from the reveal trailer which was just released. We'll learn much about the mode later today around 1pm ET, 6pm UK.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Guardians of the Galaxy PC System Requirements Are Out, 150 GB Space Required

Eidos Montreal has shared the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PC. They were posted on the Steam page. According to these requirements, you are going to need a lot of hard disk space to install the game, roughly 150 GB to be exact. For the PC, it doesn’t need a beefy one and you can get by with a GTX 1060 at the minimum, and GTX 1660 for the recommended requirements.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy review - defying time

Crysis is 14 years old. That's such a hard fact to get my head around. That's the same year God of War 2 released on the PS2. Even the most recent game in the trilogy included in this package, Crysis 3, arrived eight years ago. Yet, pick any game from this trio, all spruced up for modern consoles, and you don't feel their age. These aren't perfect games by any means, but it's quite an achievement that they all feel at home in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES

