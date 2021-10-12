Prater's Mill Country Fair celebrates 50th anniversary

After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prater's Mill Country Fair returned to celebrate its 50th anniversary over the weekend, and longtime devotees of the festival were thrilled to have it back.

"We were the first ones here this morning," Mary Ellen Hudgins said Saturday. "I've been coming for years and years and years."

This time, however, she brought her grandson, Keanneth Anderson, for his initial visit.

"She'd asked me for years, and I had to work (later today) anyway, so I figured I'd wake up early and come," he said. "It lined up to expectations pretty well, and I may come again next year."

He was especially impressed by the portions of food.

"They have giant turkey legs, giant chicken-on-a-stick and giant pork chops," he said. "It's crazy, but I'm going to buy it anyway."

The fair's food is also an annual highlight for Hudgins, particularly the "pinto beans and corn fritters," she said. "It's down-home cooking."

"We've come every year, for a decade, at least, and I eat this pork chop every year," said Kenneth Michael, who attended Saturday with his wife, Aly, and 4-year-old-son, Lane. "I don't even eat pork chops all year, but I always do here, and I know the people."

"I like a lot of the vendors," her favorite of which is Yankee Willow, Aly Michael said. "She makes some really good rustic crafts, all handmade."

And with predominantly "organic materials." her husband added.

Their son enjoys the fair, too, Aly Michael said.

"He loves it here, and he's already found plenty of things he wants."

Lane's parents were likely to purchase a commemorative Prater's Mill picture from one of the vendors, Kenneth Michael said.

"I parked cars here when I was a Boy Scout" — just as Boy Scouts did last weekend — so this fair is inextricably linked to his personal history, and "I think we'll go back and buy one of those pictures."

The fair featured mountain music, Southern foods, living history exhibits, handmade crafts and art. It also included live demonstrations, from blacksmithing and wood carving to hand-tufting — the foundation of the tufted carpet industry that turned Dalton into the "Carpet Capital of the World" — and clogging.

The festival is on the banks of Coahulla Creek with the red and white water-powered mill known for decades as Prater's Mill — built in 1855 — as background.

In addition to the mill, visitors could tour the Shugart Cotton Gin, 1898 Prater's Store, Dr. Lacewell's office, the Caboose, the Westbrook Barn & Goodner-Smith Farm collection and the Prater's Store. The event raises funds for the Whitfield County historic site that includes the 1855 flour mill, 1898 country store, Shugart Cotton Gin and Westbrook Barn, and the mill is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Anderson appreciates how dog-friendly the festival is, with so many people bringing their pups to the fair.

"I'd bring my dog, but he's too rowdy."

"The atmosphere and food are great," said Tammy Phifer, a longtime attendee who visited Saturday with her husband, Chris, and son, Jerron. "They have great fried apple pies and good treats I get for my puppy."

"We live close by, so we come every year," she added. "We enjoy being out here."