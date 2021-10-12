CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Benefit of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Indolent Lymphoma

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaron A. Jacobson, MD, MMSC, highlights data supporting the use of CAR T-cell therapy in patients with indolent lymphoma. Those with B-cell histology have derived positive clinical benefit from treatment with CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, with those with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma achieving a high rate of durable remission. Although early data from first-in-human research indicated that this treatment appears promising, longer follow up is necessary in order to confirm whether the responses translate to cures in patients with these indolent, difficult-to-treat diseases.1.

