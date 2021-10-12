The Benefit of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Indolent Lymphoma

Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: Moving on to zanubrutinib, that’s another second-generation BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitor with the same mechanism of action. It first was approved for mantle cell lymphoma, and is another effective drug. For differences, the common question is whether to use ACALA [acalabrutinib] or ZANU [zanubrutinib]. Again, we talked about the fact that in the absence of head-to-head trials, to me it’s impossible to make a comment about that. Logistically at least, the PPI issue, proton pump inhibitor, and limitations with acalabrutinib could be a problem in some patients, with the fact that zanubrutinib could be given as once-a-day dosing. But both are great drugs, and it’s extremely hard to pick one over the other, a great experience with both drugs.

