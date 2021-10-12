CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
England rugby fans will need valid NHS Covid Pass to attend autumn internationals

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans attending England’s autumn internationals must hold a valid NHS Covid Pass unless exempt, it has been confirmed. The Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday that the visits of Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa next month would witness the use of so-called Covid passports. The fixtures, set to...

BBC

Covid passes in Wales needed for nightclubs and big events

People in Wales now need an NHS Covid pass to be able to legally attend big events or nightclubs. They are compulsory for over-18s, and show people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test or are fully vaccinated against Covid. Wales' rugby game against New Zealand on 30...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Wales NHS Covid pass: Fines for fake passes and tests

Anyone caught using a fake Covid pass or lateral flow test result in Wales will be fined from Monday, the Welsh government has confirmed. Following a Senedd vote, anyone attending a nightclub or large-scale event must carry a Covid pass. Proof of being double-vaccinated or a negative lateral flow test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatsports.com

IAN HERBERT: It's time a senior England player spoke out in support of Covid-19 vaccination to help the NHS... We're about to see fans required to provide proof of jabs to watch and pay the wages of selfish stars who won't get theirs

Expect Gareth Southgate to be tactful and circumspect when the question of unvaccinated players crops up at his England press conference on Friday. He's ventured into the swamp occupied by the anti-vaxxers once before, contributing to a video supporting the vaccination programme, and got dog's abuse. That's how it is with the more rabid element.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gabriel Scally
BBC

Covid-19: NHS Covid passes, and lockdown lifted in Sydney

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Wales is introducing NHS Covid passes - a proof of vaccine or coronavirus infection status - for anyone attending big events or nightclubs from today. They're compulsory for over 18s, and show whether someone is fully vaccinated or has had a negative lateral flow test. Wales joins Scotland as the only other UK nation to bring them in. Northern Ireland has an informal arrangement under which indoor seated venues are advised to ask about vaccine status and recent lateral flow tests while England scrapped the plans. But they could still be introduced if coronavirus infections surge during winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rugbyworld.com

Australia Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Dave Rennie has announced his Australia squad for their autumn Internationals fixtures against Japan, Scotland, England and Wales. The Wallabies head coach will be looking to build on a good Rugby Championship. The Aussies lost their matches against New Zealand but defeated South Africa and Argentina. Rennie has named four...
RUGBY
The Guardian

EU says it will recognise NHS Covid pass ‘soon’

Trips to Europe over October half-term could become easier for British travellers after Brussels said a technical tie-up with the EU ensuring the NHS Covid pass is recognised across over 40 countries would be “going live soon”. In some European countries, such as the Netherlands, tourists from the UK have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Nhs England#World Rugby#Rugby Union#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Australia#Nhs Covid Pass#The Rugby Football Union#Covid#Rfu#The British Irish Lions#The Six Nations#Springboks
The Independent

Ireland’s Curtis Campher joins star duo in T20 history books

What connects the following bowlers – Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga and Curtis Campher?Ireland’s little-known 22-year-old seamer wrote his name into a sport quiz question for years to come when he joined illustrious company with four wickets in successive balls against Holland at the T20 World Cup.Here, we look at the only three times that feat has been achieved in Twenty20 internationals.Rashid Khan, AfghanistanRashid Khan does it again as Afghanistan seal the series 3-0!The spin-wizard takes 5/27 including a hat-trick after Mohammad Nabi's 81 set up a 32 run victory!#AFGviRE scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/ND4roWezmV pic.twitter.com/k09idHMfJL— ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2019v Ireland ...
WORLD
Medscape News

COVID Passes, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. MPs published a critical report on the UK Government's initial pandemic response. It found that "decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic—and the advice that led to them—rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced". However, there was praise for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Wales now requires a COVID pass for entry to nightclubs and large events. A COVID pass is only part of a possible 'Plan B' in England that would be implemented if the NHS comes under unsustainable pressure. UK positive COVID-19 tests have risen 13.5% over 7 days at a rate of 363.3 per 100,000 population. COVID-19 deaths rose 2.3% and hospital admissions by 5.5%. So far, 78.7% of the population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 85.6% have received a first dose.
WORLD
The Independent

NHS Covid Pass app down leaving travellers unable to show vaccine status

The NHS Covid Pass app has stopped working, potentially leaving thousands of travellers with no means of showing their vaccine status.The feature, which details the vaccine doses a person has received, is needed by those wishing to travel abroad as proof of inoculation. Users reported seeing an error message on Wednesday afternoon on the NHS smartphone app, saying that high demand was “limiting access to the service”.Responding to the problem, NHS digital said in a statement: “There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as...
CELL PHONES
