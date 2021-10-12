England rugby fans will need valid NHS Covid Pass to attend autumn internationals

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. MPs published a critical report on the UK Government's initial pandemic response. It found that "decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic—and the advice that led to them—rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced". However, there was praise for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Wales now requires a COVID pass for entry to nightclubs and large events. A COVID pass is only part of a possible 'Plan B' in England that would be implemented if the NHS comes under unsustainable pressure. UK positive COVID-19 tests have risen 13.5% over 7 days at a rate of 363.3 per 100,000 population. COVID-19 deaths rose 2.3% and hospital admissions by 5.5%. So far, 78.7% of the population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 85.6% have received a first dose.

