The Washington Community School Board voted to keep face masks optional during their regular meeting Wednesday night. This was their first board meeting since a federal judge put a temporary hold on Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban this September. Last Friday the same judge granted a preliminary injunction which means the law could be blocked for the duration of the lawsuit filed by parents of children with disabilities. Superintendent Willie Stone presented the board data of the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the district currently compared to last year. Stone noted that the number of positive tests has decreased since the district’s peak on September 14th of 52 positive tests among students. On that date a year ago the number of positive tests was one. Stone said the district’s peak last school year was 19 on November 17th.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO