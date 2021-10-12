CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper Star as Bumbling Thieves in New ‘Home Alone’ Revamp

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Disney+ has released the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone , the 20th Century Studio revival of the holiday favorite Home Alone film franchise. The movie — which stars Ellie Kemper , Rob Delaney , and Archie Yates — arrives on November 12th.

In the trailer, Yates portrays Max Mercer, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Tokyo, Japan, for the holidays. Kemper and Delaney (dressed as Santa) step into the role of the bumbling thieves, against whom Max must protect his home at all cost.

The Dan Mazer-directed film also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

The film follows the five previously released Home Alone installments of the franchise, which were based on a screenplay by John Hughes.

Rolling Stone

Beheadings, Betrayals, and a Baby — Hilariously Bawdy Show ‘The Great’ Is Back

Hulu’s The Great returns on November 19th and from the looks of the newly released trailer, wicked scheming, more beheadings, and betrayals are in store. In its second season, Elle Fanning’s Catherine finally seizes the Russian throne, but it’s not without battling detractors, including new cast member Gillian Anderson, who stars as Catherine’s mother. She’s also pregnant, to boot — and thoroughly uncharmed by her idiotic husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult).  “I look at you and go dry, like sand,” she quips. And he thought that whole coupe thing was painful. The series also costars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.
Rolling Stone

Nicole Kidman Gets the Last Laugh and Embodies Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which arrives in theaters on December 10th, and hits Amazon Prime Video on December 21st. While her casting caused a stir from some who thought the Australian (and Oscar winner) wasn’t fit to star as the beloved comedic actress icon, she gets the last laugh as she showcases in the new teaser for the biopic. Although the clip doesn’t feature much of Kidman on screen, she narrates it. “I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris...
Rolling Stone

Adam Schlesinger’s Ivy Bandmates Unearth Home Movies for Short Film Tribute

Adam Schlesinger’s bandmates in the indie-pop outfit Ivy have released a new short film honoring the singer-songwriter, who died from complications related to Covid-19 last year. While Schlesinger was best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne and as a composer for film, TV, and theater, Ivy was a constant throughout his career. “Ivy always flew under the radar to the world, which was fine,” says Schlesinger’s bandmate, Andy Chase, in the new video. “But in the context of Adam Schlesinger, and even myself and Dominique [Durand], Ivy was the rabbit’s foot — the magical union between the three of...
mystar106.com

Home Alone Reboot…… Coming in November

The first trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” has been released and shows a 10 year old Max Mercer accidentally left behind as his family leaves for Tokyo for the Christmas holiday. Parallell with the Home Alone franchise, Mercer finds himself defending his home (alone) against robbers, played by Ellie...
