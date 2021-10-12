Police: Man Reports Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Annapolis for Wallet Containing $600

Stock Photo

A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis, according to local police.

On October 9, 2021, at approximately 12:50am, officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and Martha Court for a reported armed robbery. The victim advised that he was robbed at gunpoint in that area by two unknown men.

The victim's wallet containing $600.00 was stolen during the robbery. No injuries or arrests were disclosed.