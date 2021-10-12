CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Police: Man Reports Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Annapolis for Wallet Containing $600

 11 days ago

Stock Photo

A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis, according to local police.

On October 9, 2021, at approximately 12:50am, officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and Martha Court for a reported armed robbery. The victim advised that he was robbed at gunpoint in that area by two unknown men.

The victim's wallet containing $600.00 was stolen during the robbery. No injuries or arrests were disclosed.

Sheeple's Shepherd
11d ago

dude with $600 in Annapolis is slinging drugs or in the wrong neighborhood. maybe he should goto to Baltimore or PG county and see if he gets a different result

Guest
10d ago

Anybody should be able to carry anything on them of any amount. Doesn't give anybody the right to take anything from you. Too many excuses are made for the negative.

