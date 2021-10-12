The Daily Hilario: Tuesday

What the papers sayA strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO