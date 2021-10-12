The Daily Hilario: Tuesday

View more in
Cristiano Ronaldo has made Manchester United worse, claims one of English soccer's most revered pundits
"Manchester United remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it," said Jamie Carragher.
Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?
The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
SB Nation
The Daily Hilario: Contributor Search Update
Thanks to everyone who sent me an email — literally dozens! — it made me happy to see that much interest. And like the proverbial “good problem” to have when the squad is fully fit, there were some difficult choices to make. Unfortunately, I do not have the budget to officially make everyone a contributor. I’ve replied to a few of you; please check your emails (i.e. don’t be like me and ignore your email account for days on the regular).
Football rumours: Arsenal and Leicester linked with Mohamed Elyounoussi swoop
What the papers sayA strong start to the season reportedly has the eyes of bigger clubs on Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Sun cites the Daily Record as saying Arsenal are monitoring the winger, who has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances for Saints this term. But the papers add Leicester are also interested in the 27-year-old Norway international.Mohamed Salah wants some £400,000 per week to re-sign with Liverpool according to the Telegraph. The Egypt forward, 29, has scored an impressive 135 goals in 214 games for the Reds to be currently rated one of the...
chatsports.com
Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory
Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
insider.com
Lionel Messi has renewed his and Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacularly petty feud over soccer's greatest individual prize
Lionel Messi has re-ignited his petty rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo over the Ballon d'Or. The Argentine says he wouldn't vote for the Portuguese to win if he could. Neither player has ever voted for the other to win the prize, though its winner is now decided by journalists. Lionel Messi...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo wants reuniting with former Juventus team-mate at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be keen to be reunited with his former attacking team-mate Federico Chiesa with new club Manchester United. The pair formed a formidable partnership up front for the Old Lady previously, with the Italian’s passion and hard work, as well as his ability to thrive under pressure attracting him plenty of interest in recent years.
SB Nation
Andy’s Player Ratings: Crewe Alexandra 0-4 Sunderland - the Lads make it look easy in Cheshire!
Relatively easy night for Hoffmann, made another great fingertip save to ensure he kept a clean sheet but not particularly busy and made everything look easy. Standard performance from Winchester now, extremely confident in possession and always keen to get forward to support the attack. Made one great covering tackle in the first half.
goal.com
Guardiola slammed for 'madness' Champions League decision as Hamann blames Manchester City boss for Chelsea loss
The former Citizens midfielder was stunned to see the Catalan coach name a line-up for the showpiece game without a holding midfielder. Former Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann says Pep Guardiola has to shoulder a large portion of blame for the club’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea. Man City,...
Roma Thrashed By Norway's Bodø/Glimt in Europa Conference League
José Mourinho's side was delivered a thrashing for the ages by its Norwegian counterpart.
Is PSG vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Paris Saint-Germain face RB Leipzig tonight in the Champions League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side aim to stay above Manchester City in Group A. PSG beat City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes last time out in the competition as Lionel Messi scored a spectacular goal, his first for the club, in an impressive performance alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.Although the French side drew their opening match of the group away to Club Brugge, the result lifted PSG top of the standings after the first two rounds of fixtures while RB Leipzig sit bottom and are yet to pick up a...
chatsports.com
Sergio Aguero hails 18-year-old Ansu Fati as a 'very special talent' as Argentine striker prepares for his return to the Champions League stage in Barcelona's must-win match against Dynamo Kyiv
Sergio Aguero has suggested Ansu Fati might be a once in a generation talent that Barcelona need to nurture if he is to reach his potential. The former Manchester City striker came to play alongside Lionel Messi but with his Argentine team-mate gone it was 18-year-old Fati he was asked about before his Barca debut in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Time is now for Barca as bid for Champions League recovery begins
Barcelona want to build for the future with the tantalising prospect of another group of teenage talents emerging together, but for now reality still bites. But if that is the future, Dynamo Kiev is the present, the need for results is pressing.
theathletic.com
PSG fans banned from attending Marseille match this weekend
Paris Saint-Germain supporters have been banned from attending Sunday’s derby against Marseille over fears of crowd trouble. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are due to visit the Stade Velodrome this weekend for the first Le Classique of the season, but there will be no away fans following a ruling by local authorities.
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: The defensive problems Cristiano Ronaldo brings
(Authors note: I’m writing about Ronaldo today. And if your reaction to any sort of criticism about the man is to bring up how many Champions League’s he’s won or what about ism on someone else you can just go ahead and x out of this now. Multiple things can be true.)
SB Nation
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer Give Glimpse of Future for Manchester City
Phil Foden and Cole Palmer gave a glimpse of what the future holds for their careers and Manchester City as a club. The youngsters put up stunning displays in the Champions League as City demolished Club Brugge 5-1 in front of their home fans. It was a game the Blues...
Newcastle United: Premier League clubs block potential Saudi-sponsorship deals
Premier League clubs have moved to prevent Newcastle United immediately striking lucrative sponsorship deals with companies linked to their new Saudi ownership. It is understood clubs held an emergency meeting to impose a freeze on any of them agreeing to commercial arrangements with businesses their owners are associated with.Newcastle were joined by Manchester City in resisting the move to prohibit clubs agreeing to related-party transactions.But it passed with 18 votes in favor as Newcastle opposed and City abstained after they questioned the legality of the ban.Since being bought by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour in 2008, City has amassed sponsorships from...
SB Nation
Joao Cancelo: “It was a very special night for all of us, for me as well.”
Joao Cancelo could be the best fullback in the world. The man has been on fie playing both left and right back. After UCL match v Club Brugge, the star back spoke about his teammate Phil Foden’s performance and himself. Let’s check it out- “It was a great pass from...
Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
