Timmy’s 40th Birthday Tribute Song!

The best Birthday present I ever received was on my 21st Birthday. That was a rough year for me. My girlfriend had just dumped me 4 days before my birthday, and I had to work (at the radio station, back in the Timmy's Basement days). My friend Cyrstal heard me on the radio and decided to surprise me out of the blue. Went and bought a cake and brought it to me at the station. A really down night was perked right up because of a friend and a cake. The same cake pictured above, and yes my copy of Drew Carey's Dirty Jokes & Beer that I had just bought off Amazon (as a gift to myself).