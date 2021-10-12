CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMG Network Price Analysis: After 390% Mega Rally OMG Coin Slows Down

Cover picture for the articleThe OMG coin price is neutral, around 0.2% during intraday. The 24-hour trading volume is at $1.356 billion. OMG/BTC pair is trading neutral by -1.6% at 0.00025327 BTC. The daily technical chart and price trend of OMG coin show a bullish trend. Based on the pivot point, the first support zone is 10.40 USDT. Another way to watch it is that if it rushes, the resistance level to look at is 14.70 USDT. Therefore, the chart created a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern during the day, and the cost is confident that it will remain downside with unwavering high strength.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Action Trading#Coins#Btc#Usdt#Ema#Cci
