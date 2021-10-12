OMG Network Price Analysis: After 390% Mega Rally OMG Coin Slows Down

Price is now touching $210.2 height. Litecoin price analysis dictates bullish trend. Support has been immoveable from $188. The price is on the rise once again as the latest Litecoin price analysis is confirming an upward price trend. The bulls have been leading consistently since the past few weeks with minimal bearish retraces. Even today, a rise in price has been reported as the price moved higher to the $210.2 level. The efforts from the buyers’ side have been commendable as the price was able to cross the $203.33 resistance as well.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO