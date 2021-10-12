Colliers picked to lease Roseland office building
Colliers has been named the exclusive leasing agent for a Class A office building in Roseland, it announced Tuesday. The four-story, 89,960-square-foot property at 7 Becker Farm Road recently underwent a significant capital improvement program that included more than $500,000 worth of renovations. The team of James Bailey, senior managing director; Bryn Cinque, executive managing director; and Stephen Graziano, associate broker, is handling the assignment.www.roi-nj.com
