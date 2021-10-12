Ashcroft Announces Missouri Bicentennial Photograph Drive

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the launch of the Missouri Bicentennial Photo Drive, celebrating 200 years of statehood. This effort is sponsored by the Missouri State Archives, a division within his office. Running through August 2022, you are invited to submit up to seven images each in an effort to expand our state’s photographic history. The drive will focus on underrepresented target areas including cultural activities, events, people and places from Missouri history.