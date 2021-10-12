CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are our reporters' favorite moments out of ACL Fest

Austin 360
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days. Hundreds of bands. Thousands of fans. Austin City Limits Music Festival made its grand return to an in-person event at Zilker Park on Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, after a virtual year in 2020 because of the pandemic. We didn't cover it all, but hey, just about. What was...

www.austin360.com

thedailytexan.com

ACL Liveshot: Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’

When 8 p.m. rolls around at Zilker Park Friday night, chants erupt from the crowd of thousands. The intro to “We Can’t Stop” plays as flashing lights and spotlights beam into the crowd. After a drawn out opening, Cyrus struts on stage in a bright pink bodysuit and knee high heels, drawing screams from the crowd as people push forward for a closer look at their icon.
Austin American-Statesman

Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

In her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Talks Touring & Metallica Collab on 'Nothing Else Matters' With Lars Ulrich

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."
Austin Chronicle

ACL Fest Review: LeAnn Rimes in Her Own Words

LeAnn Rimes says she’s “reworked a few” of her hits. With chart-topping expertise beginning at age 13, it makes sense for the country-pop figure to treat her early material as old standards, to be fiddled with and slotted among classics. It makes even more sense when backed by a foolproof, old-school three-piece band with a famously big, flawless voice to highlight. A fan of localized selections, the native of Garland heralded her ACL Festival arrival with a guitar lick leading straight into Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy.”
thedailytexan.com

ACL attendees share their favorite artist discoveries from both festival weekends.

The Austin City Limits music festival brought artists of all different genres to the stage. While some students splurged to see big acts like Miley Cyrus or Tyler, the Creator, they came back to campus with some new favorites. Students shared their ACL discoveries from the past two weekends. Alison...
Austin 360

The epic highs and mumbly lows of KennyHoopla's ACL Fest set

The DJ shouted from the top: "Are you with us, Austin?" For a few songs there Sunday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, it was touch and go. The Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based punk performer came to the fest armed with a discography full of goes-hard, windows-down emo anthems. The audience was ready to hit it; people knew the words, which is really all an artist can ask for.
Austin 360

The ballad of Trixie Mattel, ACL Fest's first singing drag queen

These are not thirsty glimpses caught while hunting for a peek at Billie Eilish, no. Let's cut to the chase, or cut to the crease, as the case may be. Austin City Limits Music Festival has never seen anyone like Trixie Mattel. The drag superstar — winner of "RuPaul's Drag...
Austin Chronicle

ACL Fest Music Recommendations From Close to Home

Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone and Ghislaine "Qi Dada" Jean carved out an imprint locally with their explosive and all-inclusive Body Rock gatherings. The two well-cultured emcees don't care about arbitrary labels as long as attendees arrive with a willingness to sweat. This year's been big for the charitable, married rap duo. February brought the first full-length LP of primarily new material for the three-time winners of the Austin Music Award for Band of the Year since 2009's Speak the Truth. Flowers for the Living deviates from the East Coast soul with which the native Northerners first rhymed by delivering an eclectic package of electronic-fused instrumentation, African percussion samples, and a dab into Haitian rock. September ended a 19-month, pandemic-induced hiatus for in-person Body Rock parties while their ACL Fest performance this year will mark their first appearance since 2015 and third overall. – Derek Udensi.
austinmonthly.com

Best and Worst: ACL Fest 2021

Watching Miley perform on Friday night made us wonder: Has any other pop star ever so completely controlled their own image? Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and even Britney all seem to live inside boxes (or at least a series of boxes) more than Miley ever has. Gaga may exercise as much control, but her phases are carefully planned and executed. Miley seems to move with a freedom rarely found in pop stars. If she wants to cover the Pixies, Blondie, and Nancy Sinatra all in the same set, then she will. (Even if her Debbie Harry is far superior to her Black Francis.) Miley issued a career-spanning set that dabbled in new material but also reached all the way to 2013’s Bangerz, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus. “It’s our party, we can do what we want,” Miley says, and she means it.
Austin 360

ACL Fest delivers one last shooting star with Jon Batiste's brilliant Sunday set

Even when you knew what was coming, Jon Batiste's performance on Sunday evening at the Austin City Limits Music Festival was transcendent. Some of us had seen him here in Austin recently, taping the festival's namesake television program in July at ACL Live for an hourlong episode that's set to premiere this Saturday, Oct. 16, on PBS stations nationwide. Tens of thousands more crowded around the T-Mobile stage for Batiste's 7:30 p.m. set that, all apologies to headliners Tyler the Creator and Duran Duran, felt like THE big event at Zilker Park on the fest's final day.
Austin American-Statesman

Uno mas! The final day of ACL Fest 2021 is here, and Nané has arrived, too

You guys. We've walked through the gates of hell (rain delays and muddy pits) and seen the face of god (Doja Cat). And finally, the last day of the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival is here. Gates opened at 11 a.m. Sunday, and a rising Austin talent kicked things off with a breakout set for the books.
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards, Miley Cyrus did something unexpected when she taped her Pride Month concert special earlier this summer. Instead of enlisting her fellow pop stars on the coasts, she headed to her hometown of Nashville, in the middle of the Bible Belt, and rounded up a group of country singers unafraid to challenge...
danspapers.com

Festive Film Fest: HIFF 2021 Celebrity Moments

Hamps hopping with stars last weekend. Red carpets, rendezvous roundtables at 1770 House, and cocktail parties had the in-person vibe back to semi-normal. Drive-ins are soooo last year. The Crown star Josh O’Conner didn’t like our one day of rain. “I was in Montauk a week ago and it was...
Austin American-Statesman

Moses Sumney performs orchestral maneuvers in the heat at ACL Fest

"Why turn up, when you can turn the (expletive) down?" British singer-songwriter Moses Sumney asked as he slid into the final few songs of his breath-taking Austin City Limits Music Festival set. There are many logical answers to that question and a good portion of the late afternoon fest-goers responded...
Austin 360

The Dojies: Five awards for Doja Cat's excellent ACL Fest Weekend 2 performance

The concept of "best" is always subjective, but anyone would be hard-pressed to find an Austin City Limits Music Festival set as thoroughly realized as Doja Cat's Saturday performance on Weekend 2. Every aspect of the set was polished to perfection and expertly executed. Consequently, we created the Dojies, a special set of awards for the artist also known as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.
Austin 360

Guess what: If you saw AG Club at ACL Fest, you're part of AG Club now

Alongside a video montage of their performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, the hip-hop clan AG Club posted an Instagram caption this week: “Our most lit recap yet.”. I’m not going to beat that comprehensive rundown, but I can say that the Bay Area collective brought enough...
