These are our reporters' favorite moments out of ACL Fest

Watching Miley perform on Friday night made us wonder: Has any other pop star ever so completely controlled their own image? Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and even Britney all seem to live inside boxes (or at least a series of boxes) more than Miley ever has. Gaga may exercise as much control, but her phases are carefully planned and executed. Miley seems to move with a freedom rarely found in pop stars. If she wants to cover the Pixies, Blondie, and Nancy Sinatra all in the same set, then she will. (Even if her Debbie Harry is far superior to her Black Francis.) Miley issued a career-spanning set that dabbled in new material but also reached all the way to 2013’s Bangerz, 2007’s Meet Miley Cyrus. “It’s our party, we can do what we want,” Miley says, and she means it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO