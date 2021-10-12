CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share a tip on autumn colours in the UK for a chance to win a £200 holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkpK_0cOqhB2300
Photograph: Brian Lawrence/Getty Images

As the foliage turns from summer greens to the yellows, reds and golds of autumn it is time to savour the changing seasons and take an opportunity to head into the outdoors for some leaf peeping.

Tell us where can you enjoy a magnificent autumn display with an abundance of fiery, colourful foliage – whether it’s a park, a beauty spot or a woodland walk, maybe with a pub or coffee shop on the way – with websites and prices where appropriate.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 19 October at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here

Tom Hall
Tom Hall
