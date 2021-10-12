CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Injury News: Kadarius Toney Injured | How serious is his ankle injury

By Damond Talbot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse discusses the ankle injury that Kadarius Toney suffered in Week 5 and shares his thoughts on if he will miss any time. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

