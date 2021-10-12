CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK reports 38,520 further COVID-19 cases, 181 more deaths

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RggZ0_0cOqgaed00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 38,520 further cases of COVID-19 and 181 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases jump by 14% on last week to 38,520 as deaths and hospitalisations also rise by 10% with all three indicators now trending upwards

Britain's coronavirus crisis is continuing to tick upwards, with new daily infections jumping by nearly 14 per cent today. Department of Health bosses posted 38,520 positive tests, up 13.7 per cent on the 33,869 recorded last Tuesday. Infections have now risen week-on-week every day for a week. Meanwhile, deaths and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

New Zealand Covid cases hit record despite vaccination push

New Zealand recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday as a Delta-variant outbreak that dashed the nation's "Covid Zero" hopes showed no signs of easing. Health authorities announced 94 new virus cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 89 set in April last year during the first wave of Covid-19 infections. While case numbers remain low by most international standards, they have been steadily growing since the highly transmissible Delta variant was first found in New Zealand in mid-August. The outbreak, centred on Auckland, has forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to drop her core policy goal of eliminating the virus in favour of ramping up vaccination efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK lorry driver numbers plunge 53,000 in four years, official figures show

The number of lorry drivers in Britain has plunged by 53,000 in four years, according to official figures. The data shows a 30 per cent fall in EU drivers since 2017, with the number falling by 12,000. However, the majority of the overall drop was due to a 42,000 reduction in UK driver numbers over the same period.A shortage of drivers have caused major problems for companies including supermarkets, which have struggled to maintain normal stock levels. Delays to petrol deliveries also sparked a crisis on forecourts as drivers rushed to fill up their tanks. Businesses across the economy are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Uk
Reuters

Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record

KYIV, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday. Ministry data showed 22,415 new cases over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 20,341 on April 3. There were also 546 new deaths,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Czech Republic hit by rise of infections unseen since April

The Czech Republic has been hit by a steep rise in coronavirus infections that have reached levels unseen since late April, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.The government was set to meet later in the day to approve new measures to tame the surge.The day-to-day increase in new cases reached 3,246 on Tuesday, more than double the cases a week ago when it was 1,507. It was the highest number since April 20.The new infections surpassed 100 per 100,000 people in seven days with 117 positive cases.The fast rise of infections is accompanied by increasing numbers of people who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Reuters

India celebrates 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses with song, film

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India is set to administer one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by early Thursday, an important milestone after a slow start, even as a recent drop in inoculations worries the government and healthcare providers. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and an audio-visual...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections. Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained Tuesday that the new digital or paper health pass certifies that its holder […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan's Shionogi announces start of Phase II/III clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) said on Wednesday it started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement. The company will also prepare to conduct multiple trials globally, it said.
WORLD
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
The Independent

Single mother with nine children sentenced to death for meth possession in Malaysia

A 55-year-old woman was sentenced to death in Malaysia last week after being convicted for possessing drugs.Hairun Jalmani, a single mother of nine children, was sentenced by Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab on 15 October at the Tawau High Court in Sabah, Malaysia. She was caught with 113.9g of methamphetamine in January 2018.A harrowing video of the woman, who works as a fishmonger, crying inconsolably after she was handed the death sentence has gone viral on social networks in the country, igniting a fierce debate on women’s rights and capital punishment.The 45-second video shows a handcuffed Jalmani breaking down in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy