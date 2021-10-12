UK reports 38,520 further COVID-19 cases, 181 more deaths
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 38,520 further cases of COVID-19 and 181 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
