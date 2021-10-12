CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop, teen among 3 injured in overnight Jersey City shooting: police

By Kimberly Dole
 8 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Authorities launched an investigation after three people, including a police officer and teen were shot in Jersey City overnight, officials said.

At around 10:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Ocean and Myrtle avenues where one victim was located.

Officials discovered a second victim on Clerk Street, near Wilkinson Avenue.

All three victims including a 19-year-old man were shot twice, police said.

Two victims were struck in the arm and leg, while the other was shot twice in the leg.

An officer was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for a shoulder injury.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities were searching for two men who fled the scene, NJ.com reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 5

I'm listening
8d ago

the cops be in their cruisers just sitting there when these events pop off like what's the point in having them securing or surveiling the area when they not gonna secure it for the safety of innocent ppl

Reply
4
stevebay
8d ago

Police need to start using WHATEVER force is necessary to enforce the law

Reply
8
be kind
8d ago

Same thing everyday in that area , still nothing is done . It’s their own ppl killing each other , when will it end ?

Reply
2
 

1 killed when blaze rips through Brooklyn residential building: FDNY

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- One person was killed when a fire ripped through a residential building in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to officials. Fire officials received a call for a fire that had erupted on the ground floor of a four-story building located at 178 Kent Street near Manhattan Avenue in the Greenpoint neighborhood at 8:52 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
