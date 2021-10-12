Cop, teen among 3 injured in overnight Jersey City shooting: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Authorities launched an investigation after three people, including a police officer and teen were shot in Jersey City overnight, officials said.

At around 10:20 p.m., Jersey City police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Ocean and Myrtle avenues where one victim was located.

Officials discovered a second victim on Clerk Street, near Wilkinson Avenue.

All three victims including a 19-year-old man were shot twice, police said.

Two victims were struck in the arm and leg, while the other was shot twice in the leg.

An officer was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for a shoulder injury.

None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities were searching for two men who fled the scene, NJ.com reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.