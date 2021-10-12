CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Poll Reveals When Majority Of Bay Area Residents Plan To Move Out

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4WgL_0cOqg3o100
Photo: Getty Images

A recent poll revealed that many Bay Area residents plan to leave the area soon, according to KRON . The Silicon Valley public opinion survey was conducted by Embold Research.

The region has seen a rise in the cost of living for several years .

“It has people on edge, people that live feel like they’ll never be able to get ahead, they’ll never be able to have ownership, their children won’t be able to have ownership,” Russell Hancock , CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley told KRON .

More than half (56%) of the poll respondents said they plan to move out of the region in the next few years and over 70% said the quality of life in the Bay Area has gotten worse.

Those who plan to move out soon cited a high cost of living and increasing housing prices as the main reasons for moving.

The poll also revealed which topics residents clearly don't agree on.

According to KRON , 48% believe the Bay Area is headed in the "right direction" while 54% think it's "on the wrong track."

Higher percentages of women think climate change and racism are serious problems in the Bay compared to men.

To learn more about the poll, click here .

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Politician Speaks Out In Support Of In-N-Out’s Refusal To Check Vaccine Cards At 2 Bay Area Locations

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – A San Joaquin County supervisor is speaking out in support of In-N-Out Burger after the chain was fined by the Contra Costa County government for not verifying customers’ vaccination cards. “We stand with In-N-Out Burger. We are proud of you for standing up and fighting against bullies and we respect a person’s choice of what they want and what they do not want in their bodies,” said San Joaquin County District 3 Supervisor Tom Patti in a video he tweeted from his personal account. He tweeted the video along with text reading: “Great lunch at our local...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4

When the Bay Area storms will be heaviest

Meteorologist John Shrable shares the latest Bay Area weather forecast. White House says President Biden is 'more confident' after infrastructure negotiations. Will the Bay Area be hit by a fifth wave of COVID?. Sonoma County considers loosening mask requirements. Oakland guaranteed income and supply chain issues. Winners & Losers Oct....
OAKLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bay Area county fines In-N-Out over vaccine verification

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s popular In-N-Out hamburger chain is in trouble with yet another San Francisco Bay Area county over its failure to verify the vaccination cards of people choosing to dine-in with their double-doubles, shakes and fries. A spokesperson for Contra Costa County’s environmental health division said that the department received repeated complaints The post Bay Area county fines In-N-Out over vaccine verification appeared first on KESQ.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Climate Change#Kron#Embold Research
CBS San Francisco

Oakland: ‘Keys To Equity’ Project Helps Low-Income Black Homeowners Build In-Law Units

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The high cost of real estate isn’t a problem to those who can afford to stay put. But it’s causing some African Americans to sell their homes and move. Now, a new program from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is giving low-income Black homeowners a chance to profit from their houses without having to leave. In the 1980’s Oakland was 46% African American, the largest Black-dominant city in California. But since then, the city has lost nearly 40,000 of its Black residents, some of them because of the skyrocketing cost of housing. Gentrification is taking its toll on...
OAKLAND, CA
Refugio Garcia

Monday in the East Bay: Iconic blues club to be converted in West Oakland, Newsom signs new relief package and more

(Michael Ochs/Getty Images) Once a cultural icon and blues club, Esther’s Orbit Room to be converted to shared art space and housing. Esther’s Orbit Room blues club once featured performers such as B.B. King and Etta James and will now be converted to shared community art space, a café and housing that will become home for at least seven artists, East Bay Times reports.
OAKLAND, CA
kpic

Poll: Majority of San Francisco area voters expect to move in the next few years

WASHINGTON (TND) — Fifty-six percent of San Francisco Bay Area voters say they are likely to leave the area in the next few years, according to new polling data. The poll generated by Joint Ventures Silicon Valley, the Bay Area News Group and Change Research asked a variety of quality life and general outlook questions to 1,610 registered voters in five Bay Area counties.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area picking up tons of new shipping business

The Bay Area is picking up tons of shipping business thanks to new giant cranes at the Port Of Oakland, which are doing some heavy lifting during the current global supply-chain crisis. You’ve seen them. From a distance, the cranes look a bit like the giant robot camels – the...
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

The grass is always greener: Bay Area residents itching to move away

Despite everything the Bay Area has to offer, many are starting to feel as if the bad far outweighs the good of living in the region. Nearly three-quarters of Bay Area residents believe their quality of life has grown worse over the past five years, and more than half said they are considering leaving, according to a recently published poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley, a San Jose-based nonprofit.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Poll finds more than half of Bay Area residents plan to leave for good. Why? 'It's housing, stupid'

Another day, another poll about how expensive it is to live in the Bay Area. Only this time, San Jose think tank Joint Venture Silicon Valley found a majority of residents actually planning to leave the region in “the next few years” — around 56% of more than 1,600 people surveyed in five counties. That compares to a broader pre-pandemic poll of all nine Bay Area counties by business group the Bay Area Council, which in 2018 found that 46% of residents considered moving away.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here's Why More Residents Are Considering Leaving Bay Area

A new survey shows what most of us already know or are even considering when it comes to the Bay Area's high cost of living. More than half of people surveyed by Joint Venture Silicon Valley are "thinking about leaving the Bay Area in the next few years." More than 70% of those surveyed said the quality of life has dropped in the last five years and young people are feeling extra worried.
SAN JOSE, CA
cbslocal.com

Bay Area Residents React to Tesla's Texas Move

Tesla announced that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto to Texas but the electric car manufacturer will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CEO Elon Musk said. Juliette Goodrich reports. (10-7-21)
TEXAS STATE
Gilroy Dispatch

Bay Area health officers announce new indoor mask criteria

Health officials across nine Bay Area jurisdictions announced their criteria Thursday to eventually lift the region’s requirement to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. The health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley initially...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KQED

Bay Area Health Officials Release Plans for Lifting Indoor Mask Requirements

Most Bay Area counties on Thursday announced criteria for eventually lifting mask mandates for indoor public spaces, including in bars, gyms and entertainment venues. Health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties and the city of Berkeley (which has its own health department) said they would lift masking requirements when their respective jurisdictions have reached three key benchmarks:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

When Will the Bay Area Fully Lift Mask Mandates? Not for a While

As decisions to vaccinate and wear face coverings indoors drive down COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, health officers for the nine Bay Area jurisdictions that require face coverings in most indoor public spaces today reached a consensus on criteria to lift those health orders. What about proof of vaccine mandate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
144
Followers
36
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy