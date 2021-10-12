New Poll Reveals When Majority Of Bay Area Residents Plan To Move Out

Photo: Getty Images

A recent poll revealed that many Bay Area residents plan to leave the area soon, according to KRON . The Silicon Valley public opinion survey was conducted by Embold Research.

The region has seen a rise in the cost of living for several years .

“It has people on edge, people that live feel like they’ll never be able to get ahead, they’ll never be able to have ownership, their children won’t be able to have ownership,” Russell Hancock , CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley told KRON .

More than half (56%) of the poll respondents said they plan to move out of the region in the next few years and over 70% said the quality of life in the Bay Area has gotten worse.

Those who plan to move out soon cited a high cost of living and increasing housing prices as the main reasons for moving.

The poll also revealed which topics residents clearly don't agree on.

According to KRON , 48% believe the Bay Area is headed in the "right direction" while 54% think it's "on the wrong track."

Higher percentages of women think climate change and racism are serious problems in the Bay compared to men.

