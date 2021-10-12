CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEYRIES Announces US Fall Tour Dates | ‘Encounter’ LP Out Now

By GGM Staff
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench Canadian singer-songwriter BEYRIES has continued to draw in listeners with her melodic storytelling and unceasing commitment to songcraft. This fall, she will embark on a US tour in support of her latest album Encounter, inviting fans to experience her captivating live performance including fan-favourite “Over Me“. Her refined, earnest sound...

Delyn Grey Releases Empowerment Anthem – “Set Me Free”

Toronto’s alt-rock singer-songwriter Delyn Grey recently released her new single/music video, “Set Me Free.”. Delyn explains, “This song is release, it’s relief and empowerment. It’s moving forward and getting it done. When I was first starting to pursue music, a lot of people told me I should make it my Plan B, a hobby, because I didn’t have anything unique to offer. I was 15. No one, let alone a 15-year-old, should ever be told they shouldn’t work towards pursuing something that gives them purpose. Music was never a hobby for me, I just couldn’t have that relationship with it and I needed people to know that. I needed myself to know that I was rooting for me, that I had my back no matter what came my way, and that I would make it past the snide and/or uninformed comments about MY life choices. Despite having written this song several years ago, it holds a huge place in my heart and comforts me any time I listen to it.”
Spin

Björk Announces California Dates for Cornucopia Tour

Björk announced a slate of new dates for her Cornucopia tour in 2022. Cornucopia is the first theatrical production by the Icelandic singer that debuted as a residency at The Shed in New York City in the spring of 2019. The performances received high praise, so Icelandic legend is bringing it back. This time, Björk will venture to San Francisco and Los Angeles for a 5-date California-only run in late January and early February of next year.
Built to Spill sign to Sub Pop worldwide, announce 2022 tour dates

Indie rock greats Built to Spill have just announced they've signed with Sub Pop worldwide and will release new music on the label "in 2022 and beyond." Stay tuned for more details. You may remember Sub Pop reissued There's Nothing Wrong With Love, which was originally on Up Records, back in 2015.
Dinosaur Jr announce rescheduled West Coast tour dates

Dinosaur Jr postponed their 2021 West Coast tour due to Covid, and they've now announced the rescheduled dates. Shows start February 3 in Pioneertown and wrap up February 26 in Denver, and include two nights at L.A.'s The Fonda on 2/19 & 2/20. The band note, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates" and you can "visit your point of purchase for ticketing questions/refunds." They also advise fans to check your venue's Covid policy as they vary.
Baby Keem Announces North America Dates for 'The Melodic Blue' Tour

It’s been quite the eventful year for Baby Keem as he’s coming off the release of his highly-acclaimed album The Melodic Blue which has striking features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Don Toliver, Travis Scott and Brent Faiyaz. Since the record’s release, he’s been riding the momentum of its buzz with performances on Jimmy Fallon and at the BET Hip Hop Awards as well as adding songs like “no sense”, “hooligan” and a “lost souls” remix to the body of work. And now, he’s gearing up to finally take his talents on the road with his North American ‘The Melodic Blue’ Tour.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Roll Out 2022 World Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced its 2022 “Global Stadium Tour.” The 32-date European and North American trek kicks off on June 4th in Seville, Spain and includes a 19-city North American run which kicks off on July 23rd at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and winds down on September 18th in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.
Baby Keem Reveals "Melodic Tour" Fall Dates

Baby Keem had a crazy September and apparently it was just a launching point. First dropping "family ties" along with its insane visuals just before the start of the month, Keem went on a a serious run. Teaming up with his cousin and hip-hop icon, Kendrick Lamar, on both "family ties" and "range brothers," Baby Keem set the tone early and established that, despite being just 20-years-old, he was here and here to stay.
Keith Urban Announces ‘The Speed Of Now’ UK, European Tour Dates For 2022

Keith Urban is all set to bring his ‘The Speed Of Now Tour’ to the UK and Europe next spring. In the UK, the Australian country star will head to Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh and London, where he’ll play the Eventim Apollo, in May. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 15. Following his UK dates, Urban then heads to Europe for six epic shows across Germany and The Netherlands.
mewithoutYou announce new dates for ‘Brother, Sister’ 15th anniversary tour

MewithoutYou have once again announced dates for their Brother, Sister tour, which has been pushed back more than once due to COVID. The partially-belated 15th anniversary run will go down in December and January. All dates -- including NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on December 5 (tickets) and LA's Regent Theater on January 21 (tickets) -- are listed below.
Khemmis Announce Winter 2022 Deceiver West Coast Tour Dates

Heavy metal band Khemmis has announced their much-anticipated live music return with a slew of tour dates on the west coast. The excursion will begin with a hometown show in Denver, CO on January 8 and will continue on to cities such as Boise, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles, CA before concluding in Salt Lake City, UT on January 23. See the full list of tour dates below.Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM PST on Friday, October 15. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website. The tour is in support of their upcoming album Deciever, releasing November 19 via Nuclear Blast.
Lime Cordiale announce rescheduled ’14 Steps to a Better You’ tour dates

Lime Cordiale have announced the rescheduled dates for their 14 Steps to a Better You album tour, set to kick off in May 2022. Way back in mid 2020, Lime Cordiale hit us with their sophomore album 14 Steps to a Better You. It was a raging success on all fronts, debuting at #1 on the Australian album charts, and eventually netting them eight nominations and one ARIA win.
Astral Swans new LP out now, shares live video

Astral Swans‘ (Matthew Swann) new self-titled LP is released unto the masses. The most upbeat, catchy, and immediate Astral Swans album to date, each song operates as an absurdist short story filled with Swann’s wry observations of the sad beauty of mundane moments. Swann almost exclusively composed the songs internally on solo walks throughout various cities around the world (pre-covid), and the same city over and over again (during covid). As Swann describes it, “the melodies were written in my head, on long walks alone, like spontaneous flowers sprouted from the id; ecstatic downloads from the cosmos. Sometimes the lyrics appeared with the melodies, other times they were refined more consciously, after the fact.”
Paige King Johnson Releases New Single “Baby Don’t” Available Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson exudes confidence with the release of her latest single, “Baby Don’t,” distributed by BFD/The Orchard – a subsidiary of Sony Music – which specializes in media distribution, marketing, and sales. Johnson’s strong vocals soar on this lively tune, as the lyrics are both charming and assertive. She sings of a feeling some of us are all too familiar with, knowing we are on the brink of falling in love quickly with every little thing they do drawing us closer. Johnson brings the energy and attitude to the release of this relatable song that will have listeners singing along to every word. “Baby Don’t” is now included in TIDAL’s Rising: Country playlist and was premiered by Wide Open Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!
Stormzy announces rescheduled Heavy is the Head Newcastle tour date

The highly-anticipated Heavy is the Head tour is set to storm the UK in March and April 2022, hitting Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 15. Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with remaining tickets available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Stormzy’s acclaimed debut Gang Signs & Prayer was...
