CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G92fa_0cOqfqZE00

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August. As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

Quits also rose the most in the South and Midwest, the government said, the two regions with the worst COVID outbreaks in August.

US unemployment claims rise for the third straight week to 362,000

When workers quit, it is typically seen as a good sign for the job market, because people typically leave jobs when they already have other positions or are confident they can find one. The large increase in August does include some goods news: It likely reflects the fact that with employers desperate for workers and raising wages, many workers feel they can get better pay elsewhere.

But the fact that the increase in quits was heavily concentrated in sectors that involve close contact with the public is a sign that fear of COVID also played a large role. Many people may have quit even without other jobs to take.

Hiring in September was weak for a second straight month, the government said Friday, with only 194,000 jobs added, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2%.

US employers add weak 194,000 jobs in September as COVID-19 maintains hold

Tuesday’s report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, provides a more detailed picture of the job market. The hiring reported on Friday is a net total, after job gains and quits, retirements, and layoffs are taken into account. Tuesday’s report includes the raw figures and showed that total hiring in August fell sharply, to 6.3 million from 6.8 million in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Americans#Ap#The Labor Department#Covid#The Job Openings#Labor Turnover
progressivegrocer.com

Why Grocery Workers Are Quitting

Nearly half of front-line workers are planning to leave their jobs, and the reason may surprise you. According to Axonify's annual Global State of Frontline Work Experience Study, retail workers reported burnout (63%) as being a more important motivating factor for resigning compared to compensation (50%), with grocery workers citing 56% burnout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTLA

Inland Empire sees highest inflation rate in the country

Prices are going up across the country, but inflation is particularly high in the Inland Empire. The region saw a consumer price index of 6.8% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Christina Pascucci reports reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Washington Post

Here’s what Ted Cruz wants in return for unblocking Biden’s nominations

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon demanded the firing of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned rather than do so. Solicitor General Robert Bork carried out Nixon’s order. It’s the “Saturday Night Massacre.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

1K+
Followers
780
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy