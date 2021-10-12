The Parallels Between the US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan and the US Troop Withdrawal From the American South

By almost every account, the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan isn’t going well. We will likely get out the Americans stationed there and on active duty. America is working on ways to remove the up to 5,000 US citizens still in the country. The translators and other Afghan citizens who helped America during the twenty years troops were stationed there are at greater risk. It’s alleged the Taliban have access to the names of all those who aided the US, and they will face severe repercussions up to and including death. The Taliban has promised amnesty; however, their word is questionable as they have broken many promises before.