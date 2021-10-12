CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arson suspect sought

Toledo police and fire investigators are looking for a woman accused of setting a single-family house on fire Friday in Central Toledo.

Kim Frostad-Vandyke, a tenant, was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, fire department spokesman Sterling Rahe said. She was in the process of being evicted, according to the spokesman.

The fire at 3208 Maple St. was reported at 10:48 a.m. The first fire crews at the scene reported heavy flames on the first floor of the 1½-story metal-and-vinyl house.

Ruled arson, the fire caused $30,000 damage to the 1907 structure owned by SJSB HUDSON 4 LLC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

